IFM Investors welcomes global head of client solutions

London-based John Gee-Grant has been named head of global client solutions at IFM Investors.

With over three decades of industry experience, Gee-Grant joins the Australian investment firm following a string of senior positions in sales, business strategy and client relations.

In his new role, Gee-Grant will lead IFM's Client Solutions global business, building strong partnerships with clients and investors and helping deliver on their investment goals, while driving the successful execution of IFM's client strategy.

Formerly managing director and head of international distribution and global consultant relations at PGIM Quantitative Solutions, Gee-Grant was responsible for developing sales and client services outside the US.

Prior to joining PGIM, he was a managing director at BlackRock.

At IFM, he will report to chief strategy officer Luba Nikulina, who joined in September last year.

"It's a great privilege to be at IFM Investors, which has such a strong reputation in infrastructure investing across debt and equity," Gee-Grant said.

"I believe the combination of IFM's distinct ownership structure alongside its long-term investment philosophy will allow us to continue delivering returns and sustainable value creation for our clients around the world."

Meanwhile, Nikulina said: "John has more than 35 years of experience of developing innovative solutions to deliver to clients' needs."

"His arrival at IFM will help us build on our strengths and continue to enhance our client value proposition."

Nikulina added IFM's experience and track record in infrastructure investing has potentially never been more important for its clients as they navigate the current economic uncertainty.

"The infrastructure asset class not only provides a natural inflation hedge for institutional investors, but there is also a growing demand for additional investment to allow our society to transition to a low carbon future in a socially responsible way," she said.