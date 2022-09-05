IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer

IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officerBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 5 SEP 2022 12:29PM
Read more: IFM Investors, Luba Nikulina, David Neal, Willis Towers Watson
The $200 billion fund manager is set to expand its private investments capability, appointing London-based Luba Nikulina as its first chief strategy officer.
In her new role, Nikulina will lead the development of IFM's global strategy with a focus on private markets solutions that meet the needs of Australian and global pension funds and their members.
With over 25 years of investment industry experience, Nikulina joins the investment manager from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, where she was head of global research, leading a team of more than 100 analysts.
IFM Investors chief executive David Neal said he is excited to have Nikulina join the team in the newly created role.
"Luba is a strong and experienced leader of global teams and shares IFM's commitment to ESG and sustainability, which we believe helps us deliver on our purpose to protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people," Neal said.
"She will lead IFM's global strategy to continue to meet the needs of our investors and their members, such as nurses, teachers, construction and hospitality workers."
Nikulina said she is delighted to be joining the firm at a time when the critical role of long-term capital has never been clearer.
"IFM and its team are long-term responsible investors, with the track record of delivering risk-adjusted returns by investing in assets, which include those with broad economic and social benefits," she said.
"I look forward to building on these strong foundations and enhancing IFM's investment offering for the benefit of IFM's investors, who represent millions of working people globally."
Related News
Editor's Choice
New Forests launches new division, appoints team|
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds|
Schroders names head of private wealth
IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?
Travis Miller
IPARTNERS PTY LTD