IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer

The $200 billion fund manager is set to expand its private investments capability, appointing London-based Luba Nikulina as its first chief strategy officer.

In her new role, Nikulina will lead the development of IFM's global strategy with a focus on private markets solutions that meet the needs of Australian and global pension funds and their members.

With over 25 years of investment industry experience, Nikulina joins the investment manager from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, where she was head of global research, leading a team of more than 100 analysts.

IFM Investors chief executive David Neal said he is excited to have Nikulina join the team in the newly created role.

"Luba is a strong and experienced leader of global teams and shares IFM's commitment to ESG and sustainability, which we believe helps us deliver on our purpose to protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people," Neal said.

"She will lead IFM's global strategy to continue to meet the needs of our investors and their members, such as nurses, teachers, construction and hospitality workers."

Nikulina said she is delighted to be joining the firm at a time when the critical role of long-term capital has never been clearer.

"IFM and its team are long-term responsible investors, with the track record of delivering risk-adjusted returns by investing in assets, which include those with broad economic and social benefits," she said.

"I look forward to building on these strong foundations and enhancing IFM's investment offering for the benefit of IFM's investors, who represent millions of working people globally."