Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

HUB24 strengthens education capabilities

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAY 2023   11:57AM

In an aim to provide more educational resources for financial advisers, HUB24 has expanded its relationship with HR technology platform Striver.

Since 2022, HUB24 has been providing Striver students and graduates with access to education on managed portfolios. Now, HUB24 will open access to its managed portfolio academy, which offers resources related to managed portfolios and how they can help benefit advisers and their business.

The platform provider will also teach Striver students how emerging tech like AI and machine learning can deliver better outcomes for advisers and their clients, including creating cost efficiencies.

HUB24 head of group marketing and communications Anne McDonnell said the platform is delighted to be continuing its support of Striver, providing education to the next generation of financial advisers.

"As the demand for access to quality financial advice continues to rise, ensuring a strong pipeline of new financial advisers into the industry is an important factor in meeting this demand and creating a sustainable advice profession," McDonnell said.

HUB24 chief product and information officer Craig Apps added that innovation, machine learning and AI is playing a significant role in the future of advice.

"By leveraging technology and data solutions, we can help solve some of the key challenges advisers and clients are facing and pave the way forward for our industry," Apps said.

Meanwhile, Striver founder and chief executive Alisdair Barr said: "We're excited to gain the continued support of HUB24 who provide the Striver community with market-leading insights and resource materials."

From showcasing education materials on managed portfolios, to sharing their innovations in financial services through AI and machine learning, all designed to achieve better outcomes for current and future advisers and their clients, Barr said.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with HUB24, supporting the sustainable growth of the profession and our mission of creating fulfilling careers," he said.

Read more: StriverAlisdair BarrAnne McDonnellCraig Apps
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BT, Striver partner to tackle adviser shortage
Equity Trustees enlists HUB24 for custodial platform admin
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
HUB24 leans into innovation
AFA Foundation celebrates record year
HUB24 hiring to support record growth
HUB24 lures BTFG executive
HUB24 lures talent as growth strategy progresses
HUB24 acquires specialist fintech
How to put the sizzle back into finance: Grad Mentor

Editor's Choice

Adviser PI premiums up 40%: APRA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
The cost of professional indemnity insurance increased at least 40% for financial advisers since 2015, a new report from APRA shows.

Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
The Australian superannuation system allows investors to shift between options and funds daily, raising critical questions about liquidity.

High super balance tax needs work: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:30PM
In a new podcast, HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Michael Hutton says the plan to double concessional tax rates on super balances over $3 million has many pain points.

GAM shareholders challenge acquisition

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
An investor group that controls 8.4% of Swiss fund manager GAM is challenging its proposed acquisition by Liontrust Asset Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.