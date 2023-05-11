HUB24 strengthens education capabilities

In an aim to provide more educational resources for financial advisers, HUB24 has expanded its relationship with HR technology platform Striver.

Since 2022, HUB24 has been providing Striver students and graduates with access to education on managed portfolios. Now, HUB24 will open access to its managed portfolio academy, which offers resources related to managed portfolios and how they can help benefit advisers and their business.

The platform provider will also teach Striver students how emerging tech like AI and machine learning can deliver better outcomes for advisers and their clients, including creating cost efficiencies.

HUB24 head of group marketing and communications Anne McDonnell said the platform is delighted to be continuing its support of Striver, providing education to the next generation of financial advisers.

"As the demand for access to quality financial advice continues to rise, ensuring a strong pipeline of new financial advisers into the industry is an important factor in meeting this demand and creating a sustainable advice profession," McDonnell said.

HUB24 chief product and information officer Craig Apps added that innovation, machine learning and AI is playing a significant role in the future of advice.

"By leveraging technology and data solutions, we can help solve some of the key challenges advisers and clients are facing and pave the way forward for our industry," Apps said.

Meanwhile, Striver founder and chief executive Alisdair Barr said: "We're excited to gain the continued support of HUB24 who provide the Striver community with market-leading insights and resource materials."

From showcasing education materials on managed portfolios, to sharing their innovations in financial services through AI and machine learning, all designed to achieve better outcomes for current and future advisers and their clients, Barr said.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with HUB24, supporting the sustainable growth of the profession and our mission of creating fulfilling careers," he said.