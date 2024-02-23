How advisers protect themselves from 'rogue' clients

Financial advisers should not overlook simple yet powerful strategies when it comes to protecting themselves from "rogue" clients, according to a law expert.

Peter Bobbin, a consultant lawyer at Sydney-based Bobbin Lawyers, highlighted several methods advisers can use to safeguard themselves not only when dealing with clients but as early as the onboarding process.

Bobbin told delegates on day three of the SMSF Association Conference in Brisbane that this involves reassessing their client communication tools.

"Because this is setting you up to potentially to walk [away from the client relationship] but it's particularly setting you up to protect against an AFCA complaint, professional indemnity insurance complaint (PII), or even an ethics complaint," he said.

Every three years, advisers should offer clients a "re-onboarding" process. During this process, clients provide fresh information about their situation.

"When you go through your re-onboarding [and on-boarding] process, you're inviting the client to come into your professional sphere. And that's the time when you're setting the terms of the relationship," he said.

This puts responsibility on the client to keep the adviser informed and, in many ways, says, "I can't help you unless you keep me informed of what's important to you," he said.

Bobbin also emphasised the importance of having effective disclaimers clients must be regularly made aware of.

For example, he asked advisers when was the last time they read the trustee declaration clients sign as a trustee of a self-managed super fund (SMSF)?

"What it does is it highlights to the client issues about the SMSF itself and about their responsibility. The fact is they sign it and keep it for 10 years but forget about it the next day. Reissue it," he said.

"When you reissue it, you're bringing it to their attention. When you bring it to their attention, the ethics committee of your professional association, the PII insurer, and AFCA then see how you kept them informed and pointed them in the right direction. By that simple factor of reissuing that single document, you're shifting responsibility to where it should lie - with the client, and you've protected yourself."

These are straightforward and effective strategies, Bobbin said, that work for advisers.

Another simple method is making use of the Australian Taxation Office's (ATO) "fantastic documents" and tools for advisers and SMSFs available in PDF format on its website.

"Issue them to your clients every now and then," Bobbin urged, adding that many clients do appreciate reading such materials.

"It is about protecting you from the rogue [clients] because they will occur and finding opportunities to continuously put this material in front of them in different ways."