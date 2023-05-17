Hostplus surpasses $100bn in FUM

Hostplus says the growth has been driven by a combination of mergers and strong member growth.

According to APRA data, as of June 2022 the fund had about $82.5 billion in FUM. Less than 12 months later, it has tipped over $100 billion, held on behalf of 1.7 million members.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said it's owed to a combination of strong long-term investment returns driven by an active investment strategy, and the loyalty and support of its long-term membership base.

"As a truly national fund with an enviable investment track record over three, five, seven, 10, 15, and 20 years in our MySuper Balanced option, Hostplus is increasingly becoming the lifetime fund of choice for many Australians," Elia said.

It is also the result of several mergers, including with Club Super, Intrust Super, and Statewide Super. It also still has a formal merger with Maritime Super on the cards.

"Three successful mergers over three years and another on the way demonstrates the growth strategy is multi-faceted," Elia said.

Moving forward, Hostplus is focused on optimising investment performance, innovation, and cost efficiency.

"We remain committed to continuing to deliver strong investment outcomes in our members' best financial interest for the years ahead," he said.

Hostplus was recently awarded AAA ratings from Rainmaker Information for six of its products.