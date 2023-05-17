Hostplus surpasses $100bn in FUMBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY 2023 12:23PM
Read more: Hostplus, David Elia, Rainmaker Information
Hostplus says the growth has been driven by a combination of mergers and strong member growth.
According to APRA data, as of June 2022 the fund had about $82.5 billion in FUM. Less than 12 months later, it has tipped over $100 billion, held on behalf of 1.7 million members.
Hostplus chief executive David Elia said it's owed to a combination of strong long-term investment returns driven by an active investment strategy, and the loyalty and support of its long-term membership base.
"As a truly national fund with an enviable investment track record over three, five, seven, 10, 15, and 20 years in our MySuper Balanced option, Hostplus is increasingly becoming the lifetime fund of choice for many Australians," Elia said.
It is also the result of several mergers, including with Club Super, Intrust Super, and Statewide Super. It also still has a formal merger with Maritime Super on the cards.
"Three successful mergers over three years and another on the way demonstrates the growth strategy is multi-faceted," Elia said.
Moving forward, Hostplus is focused on optimising investment performance, innovation, and cost efficiency.
"We remain committed to continuing to deliver strong investment outcomes in our members' best financial interest for the years ahead," he said.
Hostplus was recently awarded AAA ratings from Rainmaker Information for six of its products.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Hostplus surpasses $100bn in FUM
Former super fund investment chief lands new gig
Super fund ASX dominance stable: Research
Former Mason Stevens chief sells boutique
|Sponsored by
Is it time to change your fixed income strategy?
Invest in iShares Fixed Income ETFs and blend bond ETFs with active fixed income strategies.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Learning to love the unloveable
Is your industry super fund too illiquid?
Advocating for the value of specialist life risk advice
Building your future-ready family office in four steps
Peter Mancell
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP