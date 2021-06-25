Hostplus, Intrust merger now official

The two funds have confirmed they have signed a successor fund transfer deed to chase a merger, as first revealed by Financial Standard on May 21.

Hostplus and Intrust Super are targeting a completion of the merger by November 26.

It is understood that all Intrust employees will be offered roles at Hostplus but exact new roles are to be decided next month.

Hostplus is much larger at $66 billion in assets and 1.25 million members. The smaller Intrust has about $3 billion in assets and 90,000 members.

"A significant amount of work has preceded today's announcement. Both funds continue to approach this merger with enthusiasm and pride; and both funds have a deep respect for each other's distinctive achievements, performance track-record and for-member profit ethos and values," Hostplus chief executive David Elia said.

Intrust chief executive Brendan O'Farrell said in executing the SFT deed with Hostplus, Intrust is actively working to bring enhanced services and benefits to our members and employers.

"At the same time, we recognise and respect the core sectors that many of our combined members passionately and tirelessly work within. The merged entity will enable a strong, continued focus on those sectors," O'Farrell said.

Previously, Intrust refused to comment on details and referred to "speculation", while Hostplus said it was "often linked to prospective mergers and partnerships" as a consistent top-performer.

With Intrust having found a merger partner, all eyes will now be on Mercy Super which had $1.45 billion in total assets at June 2020 and just over 13,000 members.

Queensland funds have seen heightened merger activity in recent months, including the $200 billion plus merger between QSuper and Sunsuper, and the $28 billion LGIAsuper-Suncorp-Energy Super.