HESTA moves 10% of portfolio in-house

HESTA has significantly grown its in-house capability, resulting in the fund now handling nearly $7 billion or 10% of its portfolio internally.

The news comes 18 months after the $74 billion super fund launched its internalisation strategy. In December 2021, HESTA internalised a portion of its Australian equities portfolio, implementing a process centred on quality, growth, and sustainability.

Since, the fund has been steadily expanding the portfolio, with the team now managing $4 billion in funds under management.

The fund said its internal fixed income and cash strategies also went live recently in June 2023.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said it was a significant achievement to have both the Australian equities and fixed interest and cash teams established and plans are underway to further scale the strategies over the next six to 12 months.

"Growth in our internal capability has been backed by significant investment in our systems and governance," she said.

"We plan to further grow our fixed income strategies and extend internal management to Australian equities in our Sustainable Growth options."

Despite the recent growth, Sawtell-Rickson confirmed the fund will continue to operate a hybrid strategy.

"We've been fortunate to attract some of the best and brightest minds to our investment team, but we don't intend to do everything ourselves," she said.

"We want to continue partnering with leading external investment managers that bring unique insights that challenge and inform our thinking across the portfolio."

Meanwhile, HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey explained the internalisation strategy has resulted in increased efficiencies alongside greater market intelligence.

"Our internalisation strategy is helping to deliver value for our members: building our internal teams gives us greater agility and flexibility, which means we can move quickly on more investment opportunities, and at a lower cost to members," she said.

"As a long-horizon investor, our internal teams bring market intelligence to the table that's helping us make smart investment decisions during times of market volatility and identify that next wave of opportunity