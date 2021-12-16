NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

HESTA leads trustee board diversity

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 16 DEC 2021   12:44PM

Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

An analysis of APRA's fund-level superannuation data as at June 2021 shows the $67 billion fund has tipped the gender imbalance as the majority of its representatives are women.

Aware Super comes in second with eight of the 15 directors being female. NGS Super had an even split among the genders with its 14 directors.

AustralianSuper, which has the highest number of board members at 20, had six female representatives.

Australia's largest super fund paid a total of $1.8 million in remuneration to its trustee board in FY21, yet it was MLC's Nulis Nominees that paid its eight directors (four males and four females) a whopping $2.6 million in total remuneration, more than any other industry or retail fund.

Nulis' directors were paid $330,000 on average while AustralianSuper's directors received $90,000 on average.

Aware Super paid directors $1.77 million in total for the period or $118,000 on average.

HESTA's directors received $1.1 million in total or $80,000 on average.

Over a 10-year period, the Goldman Sachs & JBWere Superannuation Fund delivered the highest return of 10.8% p.a.

UniSuper comes second with 9.3% p.a. while Cbus places third at 9.2% p.a.

Hostplus and AustralianSuper each achieved 9.1% p.a. for members, while BUSSQ, Australian Ethical's Retail Superannuation Fund and Colonial First State's Rollover & Superannuation Fund each returned 8.7% p.a. over the decade.

Read more: HESTAAustralianSuperAware SuperAPRAAustralian EthicalBUSSQColonial First StateHostplusMLCNGS SuperNulis Nominees
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
Largest asset owners grow: WTW
Super funds failing three-day transfer requirement
HESTA launches Future Planner tool
Industry super funds launch fresh campaign
AustralianSuper sells to Dutch pension fund
Sydney Airport takeover given green light
AustralianSuper, Club Plus complete merger
AMP hires from AustralianSuper
New role for Ian Silk

Editor's Choice

HESTA leads trustee board diversity

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

FSC names acting chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.