HESTA leads trustee board diversity

Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

An analysis of APRA's fund-level superannuation data as at June 2021 shows the $67 billion fund has tipped the gender imbalance as the majority of its representatives are women.

Aware Super comes in second with eight of the 15 directors being female. NGS Super had an even split among the genders with its 14 directors.

AustralianSuper, which has the highest number of board members at 20, had six female representatives.

Australia's largest super fund paid a total of $1.8 million in remuneration to its trustee board in FY21, yet it was MLC's Nulis Nominees that paid its eight directors (four males and four females) a whopping $2.6 million in total remuneration, more than any other industry or retail fund.

Nulis' directors were paid $330,000 on average while AustralianSuper's directors received $90,000 on average.

Aware Super paid directors $1.77 million in total for the period or $118,000 on average.

HESTA's directors received $1.1 million in total or $80,000 on average.

Over a 10-year period, the Goldman Sachs & JBWere Superannuation Fund delivered the highest return of 10.8% p.a.

UniSuper comes second with 9.3% p.a. while Cbus places third at 9.2% p.a.

Hostplus and AustralianSuper each achieved 9.1% p.a. for members, while BUSSQ, Australian Ethical's Retail Superannuation Fund and Colonial First State's Rollover & Superannuation Fund each returned 8.7% p.a. over the decade.