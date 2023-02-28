Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

HESTA investment committee chair to depart

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 28 FEB 2023   12:42PM

HESTA investment committee chair and independent director Mark Burgess will step down from the board at the end of June following six years in the role.

As his term comes to an end, the fund's chief executive Debby Blakey said Burgess oversaw a period of significant growth throughout his tenure. This includes the building of an internal team initially to manage Australian equities and now fixed interest and cash.

Burgess also helped oversee landmark investment decisions, including the development of HESTA's first Climate Change Transition Plan.

"When Mark joined us, we were appointing a new chief investment officer and were embarking on a bold and exciting vision for the future of investments at HESTA," Blakey said.

"Mark has been a much-valued source of insight and guidance over many years that's supported us to keep building the capacity of our investment team to deliver strong, long-term investment performance for our more than one million members in the years ahead."

HESTA chair Nicola Roxon added that Burgess helped guide the realisation of the fund's investment strategy.

"I'd like to thank Mark for his contribution that's continued to build on the fund's focus on investment excellence with impact and strong track record of performance," she said.

HESTA said it started recruiting for the role last year and is in the process of finalising a replacement who is due to start in July.

Read more: HESTAMark BurgessDebby BlakeyNicola Roxon
