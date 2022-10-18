Newspaper icon
HESTA changes administration fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 18 OCT 2022   12:11PM

Administration fees will change for both super and pension members next year, with the fund saying its operational costs have increased.

From February 2023, HESTA is reducing the dollar-based component of the administration fees paid by accumulation members from $1.25 to a flat $1.

However, the percentage-based component is increasing to 0.15%. Currently, the percentage-based fee for the default Balanced Growth option is 0.08% and 0.10% for all other investment options and capped at a $350,000 balance. From next year, it will be standardised across all options and capped at $500,000.

According to HESTA's modelling, the change will mean a decrease of up to $8 a year for members with a balance of less than $15,000. However, a balance of $50,000 will see an increase of between $12 and $22, and a $100,000 balance will see admin fees grow by between $37 and $57. Meanwhile, a member with $250,000 will pay between $112 and $162 more, and a member with $500,000 will see an increase of between $387 and $457.

For pension members, the weekly dollar-based fee will drop from $1.75 to $1.50, and the percentage-based fee will also drop. At present it's 0.28% for balances up to $250,000 and 0.23% for higher balances. From February, the 0.23% fee will be applied across all balances and capped at a balance of $600,000.

This means all pension members will see a decrease, the highest being a $138 saving on $250,000 balance, which HESTA said is the average savings of its income stream cohort.

The fund also noted that it is removing the full or partial waiver or rebate of weekly fees that some members may have received when they joined with less than $25,000.

