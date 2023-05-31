Hejaz backs local Islamic bank

Hejaz Group has injected $10 million into Islamic Bank Australia as its chief executive takes up a directorship at the latter.

The fledgling Islamic Bank Australia, which is currently operating under a restricted ADI, is due to launch some time in 2023-24. It is currently building and testing its products and infrastructure before it embarks on a limited launch.

Some 12,500 potential customers have expressed interest in the bank's services.

Hejaz Financial Services chief executive Hakan Ozyon said that the investment is in line with the group's ambition to offer a holistic wealth service to Muslim customers in Australia, working in partnership with other Islamic and non-Islamic organisations to give customers access to Shariah-compliant fund management, financial planning, accounting, property finance, super, tax and insurance services.

"Islamic Bank Australia has already established itself as a prominent Islamic brand and we're looking forward to partnering with them to deliver much needed banking and financial services to Australia's Muslim community," he said.

The bank is led by chief executive Dean Gillespie and chaired by Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker. Ozyon will join the bank's leadership team as a director.

Hejaz currently has $1.3 billion in funds under management and advice. It has two ASX-listed products: the Hejaz Equities Fund (ISLM) and Hejaz Property Fund (HJZP).

The group recently launched Hejaz Financial Advisers to support financial advisers with a Muslim client base and those in highly populated Muslim areas.