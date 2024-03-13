Government promises transparent financial services regulation

The federal government is launching an initiative to provide transparency and better coordination in how it regulates financial services firms to alleviate their compliance costs and burdens.

The Financial Sector Initiatives Regulatory Grid wants to give financial services providers better visibility of the regulation that impacts their businesses and allow them to engage with the government and regulators more effectively.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said the initiative will help regulators avoid duplication, build shared strategic priorities, and focus on how to best implement reforms.

"It will also allow entities to allocate their resources more efficiently when implementing regulation - reducing compliance burden and costs," they said.

The grid, which will be administered by Treasury, is a rolling 24-month forward program of regulatory initiatives.

Based on the UK's system, the grid affects the banking, credit, insurance, superannuation, investment, payments, and capital market entities.

ASIC, APRA, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), and Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will all be part of the grid.

The Customer Owned Banking Association (COBA) has been advocating for the initiative for several years.

COBA chief executive Mike Lawrence said significant regulatory change will continue as the risk environment becomes more complex and dynamic.

"The introduction of a regulatory grid means better coordination and mapping of regulation, which will help banks and credit unions manage this burden and maintain critical investments in customer-focused initiatives," he said.

COBA and the Finance Industry Council of Australia collaborated with the government to introduce the reform.

Lawrence pointed out that the small size of some customer-owned banks compared to their shareholder-owned counterparts makes it harder to keep up with the tsunami of regulatory change in the financial services sector.

"This impacts their ability to compete and is key to why we have been advocating for this initiative for a number of years. We look forward to working with the government on the design to make sure that the regulatory grid delivers productivity, transparency, and accountability benefits," he said.

Jones and Chalmers said that Treasury will continue to engage with financial sector stakeholders in the development of the grid.