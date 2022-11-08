Government eyes crackdown on super tax concessions

Concessional tax arrangements for high balance super funds will be reviewed by the government.

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones spoke at the Australian Financial Review Super & Wealth Summit, saying the taxation of superannuation is one of the most important conversations to have.

"Superannuation is a lightning rod for discussion, when I see the size of some funds, I'm not surprised," he said.

Illustrating his point, Jones said Australia has 32 self-managed super funds (SMSF) with more than $100 million in assets; the largest holds over $400 million in assets.

"If the objective of super is to provide a tax-preferred means for estate planning, you could say it is doing its job," he said.

Jones explained the concessional taxation of funds like these has a real cost to the Budget and needs to be considered.

"Mercer estimates that the tax concessions on a single $10 million SMSF could support 3.1 full Age Pensions," he said.

He commented that multiple industry voices are backing the debate including former senior treasury official Mike Callaghan.

"Callaghan was quoted over the weekend saying superannuation tax concessions have to be in the national conversation about fiscal sustainability, he's right," Jones said.

"The Association of Superannuation Funds Australia has also identified the cost of high balance superannuation funds."

Other voices emerging in this debate are more unexpected, like the SMSF Association, he said.

"We will consult widely to inform a common, agreed objective for super. Australians need to have their say," Jones said.

Those who support the status quo will need to demonstrate how concessional tax arrangements for high-balance super funds meet the common objective. And those who argue for change will need to show how that approach meets the objective, he said.

"The millions of fund members watching and participating in the debate will know it is framed around their interests and their dignity in retirement," Jones said.

"By having this national conversation, governments now, and into the future will be held accountable for the stewardship of our system for the next 30 years and beyond."