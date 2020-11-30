Government backs disciplinary body in principle

The federal government said it supports the establishment of the new single disciplinary system for financial advisers providing tax advice "in principle" in response to the independent review of the Tax Practitioners Board.

In announcing its support for the review of the TPB and the Tax Agent Services Act 2009 last week, the federal government said it supports Recommendation 7.1, which calls for a new model to regulate tax (financial) advisers in consultation with ASIC, FASEA, the TPB and Treasury, Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar said.

Recommendation 7.1 also suggests there should be a single point of registration for individuals, one code of conduct to govern practitioners, and that tax experts conduct any disciplinary action on those providing poor tax advice.

In response to the recommendation, the government said that a new system that covers all financial advisers, including individual tax (financial) advisers, is in the works and that any regulatory overlap should be reduced.

"Tax (financial) advisers will only be subject to a single disciplinary regime," he said.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it welcomed the release of the independent review with respect to Recommendation 7.1

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said it acknowledges the government's support to improve the effectiveness of the TPB as part of the process of establishing a new central disciplinary body by the end of 2020.

"The FPA looks forward to engaging with the Government to develop a functional model for implementation in 2021," said De Gori.

The final report made 28 recommendations, 20 of which Sukkar said the government supports full, in part or in-principle.

"The government's response seeks to achieve two main objectives of increasing the independence of the TPB and reducing red tape for the tax profession," he said.

The independent review looked at the effectiveness of the TPB and the Tax Agent Services Act 2009 to ensure tax agent services are provided to the public in accordance with appropriate professional and ethical standards.