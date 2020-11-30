NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Government backs disciplinary body in principle
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   12:22PM

The federal government said it supports the establishment of the new single disciplinary system for financial advisers providing tax advice "in principle" in response to the independent review of the Tax Practitioners Board.

In announcing its support for the review of the TPB and the Tax Agent Services Act 2009 last week, the federal government said it supports Recommendation 7.1, which calls for a new model to regulate tax (financial) advisers in consultation with ASIC, FASEA, the TPB and Treasury, Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar said.

Recommendation 7.1 also suggests there should be a single point of registration for individuals, one code of conduct to govern practitioners, and that tax experts conduct any disciplinary action on those providing poor tax advice.

In response to the recommendation, the government said that a new system that covers all financial advisers, including individual tax (financial) advisers, is in the works and that any regulatory overlap should be reduced.

"Tax (financial) advisers will only be subject to a single disciplinary regime," he said.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it welcomed the release of the independent review with respect to Recommendation 7.1

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said it acknowledges the government's support to improve the effectiveness of the TPB as part of the process of establishing a new central disciplinary body by the end of 2020.

"The FPA looks forward to engaging with the Government to develop a functional model for implementation in 2021," said De Gori.

The final report made 28 recommendations, 20 of which Sukkar said the government supports full, in part or in-principle.

"The government's response seeks to achieve two main objectives of increasing the independence of the TPB and reducing red tape for the tax profession," he said.

The independent review looked at the effectiveness of the TPB and the Tax Agent Services Act 2009 to ensure tax agent services are provided to the public in accordance with appropriate professional and ethical standards.

Read more: TPBFPATax Practitioners BoardDante De GoriFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaMichael SukkarTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FPA appoints director
Advice firms need technology to survive: FPA
JobKeeper saved 700,000 jobs: RBA
Financial adviser reference checks under scrutiny
FASEA urged to clarify in-house product conflicts
FPA announces new specialist designation
Gwen Fletcher Award winner named
Chief economist update: It's looking up for the land down under
FPA board member joins new firm
BAS agents to expand service offering
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tvPc5z8X