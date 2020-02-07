NEWS
Global fund enters private equity
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 7 FEB 2020   12:11PM

A $6 trillion global investment manager has entered a strategic partnership to provide investors access to private equity.

Vanguard has announced the partnership with HarbourVest to enter the private equity market in the hopes of providing investors the potential to earn higher returns and increase diversification.

Vanguard chief executive Tim Buckley said private equity will complement the firms' index and actively-managed funds as it seeks to broaden access to the asset class and improve client outcomes.

"While this strategy will be initially available to institutional advised clients, we aim to expand access to investors in additional channels over time," Buckley said.

"For individual investors in particular, this partnership will present an incredible opportunity—access and terms they could not get on their own."

The new private equity strategy will initially be provided by Vanguard Institutional Advisory Services to pensions, endowments, and foundations, as part of an ongoing effort to expand the suite of products for specific clients.

Chris Philips, head of Vanguard institutional advisory services, said many institutional clients are seeking alpha sources not readily available in the public markets.

"While these organizations may want exposure to the opportunities available in the private markets, it can be challenging to access leading private equity managers and invest with discipline and skill," Philips said.

"Through this partnership, Vanguard's portfolio construction and investment committee governance capabilities will be complemented with HarbourVest's private market expertise, to the ultimate benefit of our clients."

Vanguard said capital markets have evolved significantly over the past decade and it sees an opportunity in private equity for investors who can take on the long-term commitment.

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets investment specialist with more than $68 billion in assets under management, as of 31 December 2019.

Read more: HarbourVestVanguard Institutional Advisory ServicesChris PhilipsTim Buckley
