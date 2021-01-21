Global equities continue to soar: Report

Global equities fared better than Australian equities in the three years to September on a risk adjusted-basis, a new RMetrics report finds.

Rainmaker's quarterly RMetrics report looked at Australian and global shares across 270 products.

On a risk-adjusted basis, the Australian equities active core category delivered a median return of 4.4% per annum for the period - lower than the S&P/ASX200's 5.2% per annum.

Aussie equities small caps delivered 7.5% p.a., which is above the benchmark's 6.1% p.a.

In global equities, active core products outperformed the high-performance category of 10.5% p.a. and 7.5% p.a. respectively. Both failed to beat the index's performance of 11.2% p.a.

Products with lower active risk outperformed those with higher tracking errors in both Aussie and global equities, Rainmaker found. Global shares fared better as a result of the Aussie dollar appreciating against the USD, as well as the continued rise in tech stocks.

In terms of products, Alphinity's Sustainable Share Fund ranked number one among Aussie equities active core products. Greencape's Broadcap Fund and Macquarie's Australian Shares Fund came second and third respectively.

The best risk-adjusted Aussie equities high performance product was Hyperion's Australian Growth Companies Fund. Australian Unity and Platypus' Australian Equity Funds and Bennelong's Australian Equities Fund comprised the top three.

As for emerging markets, Fidelity's Global Emerging Market Fund topped the list, followed by the Capital Group New World Fund and the Schroder Global Emerging Markets Fund.

RMetrics takes into account a range of risk ratios and measures, resulting in an integrated risk score. These include some of the well-known risk measures: the Sharpe, Sortino and Omega ratios.

RMetrics also uses the gains-to-losses ratio and looks at the number of negative months and hit rate, and the minimum and maximum monthly returns.