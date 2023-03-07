Gender balance is smart economics: CEW

The financial services and insurance industry ranks among the worst offenders on gender pay gap in the country and it's hurting the economy.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) found that women who work in financial services and insurance earn 19.1% less than men in their industry, which is higher than the national gender pay gap of 13.3%.

The inequity is compounded by the lack of young female professionals joining the industry on one hand and not enough female executives in C-suite roles on the other. Less than 28% of senior management roles in finance are held by women, WGEA found.

"The data highlights the truth that we do not have a healthy number of women in higher paying, senior roles in our industry. Correcting this will not only tip the balance for the hard data on pay gap but will also assist in forming a different tone and clearer passage for our junior women starting their careers," said Alison Telfer, country head for Australia & New Zealand for UBS Asset Management.

It is not any individual organisation's fault that gender equity remains elusive, said Sarah Guthleben, head of people and culture at Frontier Advisors.

"The problem is the pipeline for talent. The financial services sector is going through the same issue as the STEM sector where not enough women are being supported to get into the industry," she said.

To fix this, Frontier has a recruitment and graduate program that purposely de-identifies CVs and ensures equal representation of male and female candidates at the outset.

The group also determines remuneration differently.

"To overcome historical disadvantage, Frontier considers salaries against market midpoints rather than what the applicant may have been earning in previous roles," said Guthleben.

More could be done on pay, said Telfer.

"Anywhere that you have a discretionary bonus system like most of the financial services industry, you are going to have a higher risk of unconscious bias in setting remuneration levels than a set base wage, which can be more easily compared and reviewed," she said.

"There are plenty of statistics in Australia and elsewhere to indicate that men with families earn more than men without for example. The same data shows women with families earn less."

Leading the charge on narrowing the pay gap is Chief Executive Women (CEW), an organisation representing more than 1100 women leaders, including chief executives from the largest listed and non-listed companies in Australia.

It publishes the annual CEW Senior Executive Census, which charts female representation at the country's top 300 listed companies (ASX300) where only 38 companies are in financials but make up 28% of total market capitalisation.

"CEW calls on all industries to take action to support women's participation in the economy," says Susan Metcalf, chief executive at CEW.

She said setting targets for women in leadership and measuring those targets ensures better representation at decision-making tables.

On top of that, financial services companies and insurers could offer better parental leave programs, more superannuation benefits and flexible work arrangements to fast-track gender equity - while bolstering the nation's economy.

For example, closing the gender pay gap could add $49 billion per year to female earnings while raising workforce participation by women from the current 73% to 85% (on par with Sweden, the highest labour force participation rate in the world) could boost GDP by as much as $186 billion per year, based on PwC estimates.

"Businesses achieve better results when there is gender balance. This is not just about equality - this is about smart economics and future productivity," noted CEW on the release of its Census report last year.