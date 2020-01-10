NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Geared super funds hit jackpot
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 10 JAN 2020   12:31PM

Latest research shows that geared super funds enjoyed a stellar 2019 thanks to a bull run in financial markets.

According to new Rainmaker research, the top 10 geared retirement and superannuation funds achieved returns in excess of 50% in the 12 months to November 2019, as a bull run in financial markets and some fortunate timing propelled funds with additional financial exposure to the top of the performance tables.

Colonial First State options took out the first eight positions in the top 10, with the wealth manager's FirstChoice Wholesale Pension Geared Share option achieving a 68.6% net return for the 12 months to November. On a three-year basis, the fund returned 29.7%.

According to Colonial First State's website, the fund achieved a 61.75% return for the 12 months to 31 December 2019. Additionally, CFS's data also shows its Colonial First State Wholesale Geared Global Property Securities option registered a 69.55% return over the same period.

The first non-CFS option to feature in the top 10 was Suncorp's Brighter Super Pension Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share option, which returned 52.1% and 20% across the one and three year timeframes.

Rainmaker head of superannuation research Jason Ross described the results as "fairly spectacular".

"Geared funds provide a far higher risk for investors. During bull runs these returns are exponential, essentially resulting in a compounding effect," Ross told Financial Standard.

However, Ross warned against getting too excited by the results, noting that during corrections or bear markets geared funds experience extremely low returns, with their negative returns also compounded.

He adds assumptions in valuation models have changed between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2019.

"These performance figures are for a particular point in time corresponding with a correction in financial markets that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018 following trade tensions between the US and China, and the fourth quarter of last year, which saw a bull run in financial markets," Ross added.

"In essence the 12 months figures correspond with a low point, and a high point in the market. Returns over 14 or 15 months would instead have very different values. Though for the period ending 31 December 2019, some of these funds continued to show returns over 50%."

Editor's note: In the interest of transparency, Jason Ross was employed as a senior product manager at Colonial First State prior to joining Rainmaker.

Read more: Colonial First StateRainmakerGeared super fundsJason RossCFSFinancial StandardFirstChoiceGeared superannuationSuncorpperpetual
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ellerston hires from Colonial First State
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Acadian taps CFS executive
Greater potential for smart beta: Research
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
More MySuper accounts close than open: APRA
Ord Minnett chief resigns
AMPFP ceases MDA services
VFMC chief risk officer to depart
Industry funds dominate satisfaction
Editor's Choice
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research shows international equity assets turned in their best annual performance since 2013, as most asset classes managed to put a few tough years behind them in 2019.
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
ALLY SELBY
A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.
Industry fund strengthens board
HARRISON WORLEY
A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique launched by a Franklin Templeton veteran is getting ready to pitch two new Aussie-domiciled funds to private wealth firms and wholesale clients down under.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ugbaCkPc