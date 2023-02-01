Newspaper icon
Future Fund reports 3.7% loss for 2022

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 FEB 2023   12:42PM

Future Fund has posted a -3.7% return for calendar year 2022.

Its chair Peter Costello explained that the S&P ASX 200 falling 5.5% and the S&P 500 dropping 13.6% caused the Future Fund to deliver a negative outcome.

"The cycle of rising rates to control inflation is not yet complete and brings with it the possibility of recessions in much of the developed world. The extent of further tightening and the ways in which markets and economies respond to them will be the key issues for investors," he said.

Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt added the fund remains focused on protecting the portfolio from a range of scenarios.

"Including sticky inflation leading to prolonged higher rates and the risk of a global recession, while seeking opportunities to generate long-term returns," he explained.

Future Fund further reported a total of $243 billion in funds under management (FUM) and said the first half of FY23 delivered a positive return of 0.9%.

"The board continues to focus on positioning the portfolio to be resilient to a range of possible developments while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns. We expect that real returns to investors, with the context of significant inflation, will be substantially below the experience of recent years," said Costello.

Future FundPeter CostelloRaphael Arndt
