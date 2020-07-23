NEWS
Fund manager outflows spread into June quarter
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   12:24PM

Outflows at ASX-listed funds management businesses like Pendal, Platinum and Perpetual slowed in June quarter but continued, with Magellan the only one in net inflows.

Pendal Group reported net outflows of $2.5 billion in June quarter, followed by $723 million at Platinum Asset Management and $400 million at Perpetual. Magellan Financial Group saw $779 million of inflows in June quarter.

While markets wiped off 7-16% of total funds under management at ASX-listed fund managers in the three months ending March, June quarter's market movements increased funds FUM by 3-8%, according to Macquarie.

"With the sector having re-rated ~20% since the end of March, there is diminished absolute valuation appeal, however relative valuation appeal to broader market is evident (~30% discount to industrial ex banks)," Macquarie analyst Brendan Carrig said in a July 22 note.

Macquarie has moved Magellan Financial Group (MFG) to "underperform" from neutral.

"MFG's performance and flows continue to drive its premium multiple, but at ~25x 1yr forward P/E, 52% above peers, we see scope for the relative value premium to unwind and downgrade to Underperform."

Its current order of preferences for the sector is: Janus Henderson Group (outperform, $36 price target) , Pendal Group (outperform, $7), followed by Perpetual (neutral, $33), Platinum (underperform, $3.5) and Magellan (underperform, $57.50).

