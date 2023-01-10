FSC releases claims handling standard for super funds

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has released an enforceable standard for handling group life insurance claims in superannuation.

The FSC's new standard replaces existing voluntary guidance and sets a minimum level of service that consumers can expect to receive when making a claim on their life insurance through their super fund.

The standard applies to FSC super members who hold a public or extended public offer licence to operate a RSE under the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993.

Australian Ethical Investment, BT Financial Group, Challenger, Clearview Wealth, Colonial First State Investments, Equity Trustees Superannuation, HUB24, Macquarie Investment Management, Mercer (Australia), Sandhurst Trustees and Vanguard Investments fall under this umbrella.

As of January 1, the standard commenced on a voluntary compliance basis; full mandatory compliance will start July 1 in line with the new Life Insurance Code of Practice.

The FSC said the new standard includes commitments for trustees to assist members in navigating the claims process. These commitments include helping members to complete the claims form and providing an initial eligibility assessment, only requesting relevant information from life insurers during the claims assessment process and, proactively overseeing the claims assessment process while also keeping members informed of its progress.

Further, the standard requires trustees to abide by standard timeframes for pursuing claims, review life insurers' decisions to deny claims and advocating on behalf of members if the claim has a reasonable chance of success, and promptly paying out accepted claims.

In a comment to Financial Standard, a FSC spokesperson said: "The new standard for handling group life insurance claims in superannuation sets out the minimum level of service consumers should expect to receive from their superannuation fund when making a claim on their life insurance."

"It includes consumer-focused commitments for trustees to help their members navigate through the claims handing process. The FSC is the first industry peak body to publish a mandatory standard that is binding on superannuation funds who provide claims handling services for their members."

The FSC spokesperson concluded that the standard improves on FSC Guidance Note 42 Claims Handling in Super, while maintaining consistency with other published industry guidance on claims handling in super.