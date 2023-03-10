FPA voices concern on proposed CSLR, FAR laws

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has voiced concerns over the proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) and Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) legislation.

While acknowledging the positive impact of an effective CSLR in promoting consumer trust in financial advice, the FPA expressed reservations about the legislation introduced into Parliament this week, citing concerns about its scope, moral hazard, and cost implications for members.

"An effective CSLR will promote trust in financial advice among consumers - by ensuring that if retail consumers have lost money due to poor advice, there is a compensation mechanism available," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

However, the legislation for the CSLR remains largely unchanged from previous drafts, which has left many of the concerns previously expressed by the FPA unaddressed, she argued.

"The scope of the scheme needs to be broader, to ensure that consumers are covered for the full range of matters considered by the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), including managed investment schemes (MIS)," Abood said.

Of note, yesterday Treasury announced the start of its review of the regulatory framework for MIS, aimed at identifying gaps and potential areas for improvement. The review was announced as part of the government's first federal budget in October 2022, receiving strong support at the time. Treasury stated that MIS's being brought under the remit of the CSLR would not be considered as part of the review.

Another area of concern for the FPA is the 'moral hazard' of compliant businesses having to underwrite bad actors, which could have serious consequences if there are no strong disincentives for companies and their directors to resort to the scheme.

"We need to ensure there are strong disincentives for companies and their directors to resort to the scheme - otherwise we risk groups allowing their advice entities to go bankrupt (and the profession wearing the costs of consumer compensation), while the group and its directors continue their other profitable activities unscathed," Abood said.

"We would like to see enduring penalties for the related parties, directors and responsible managers of the entities resorting to the scheme.

"We are also keen for the overdue review of professional indemnity insurance to be commenced. A properly functioning PI sector would substantially reduce the calls on a CSLR."

The FPA also took issue with the possible financial burden that the CSLR scheme could impose on its members.

"The proposed sector cap of $20 million could see levies in the future of over $1250 per adviser at our current numbers," Abood said.

"This is a significant impost on advisers who already face increased costs from the unfrozen ASIC levy, PI premiums and the increased costs all businesses are facing in the current high inflation environment."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the FAR and CSLR were recently introduced to Parliament by assistant treasurer Stephen Jones.

The updated FAR legislation aims to prevent misconduct that may harm consumers and the financial system. It imposes four sets of obligations on these entities: accountability, key personnel, deferred remuneration, and notification obligations.

Meanwhile, the CSLR is aimed at providing monetary compensation to eligible consumers when a relevant entity fails to pay an AFCA determination awarding compensation in their favour.