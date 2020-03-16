NEWS
General
Former Toys "R" Us executives face fraud charges
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 16 MAR 2020   12:10PM

Former executives of the popular children's store lined their pockets with $26 million (US$16 million) in bonuses just days before filing for bankruptcy, including a $4.2 million (US$2.6 million) bonus awarded to chief executive David Brandon.

This is one of the many explosive claims coming out of TRU Creditor Litigation Trust, the creditor responsible for investigating and bringing claims against the former directors of Toys "R" Us.

In its investigation, the creditor uncovered "substantial evidence of wrongdoing".

"Toys "R" Us is yet another unfortunate example of corporate greed resulting in executives and private equity firms benefiting at the expense of others," TRU Trust attorney, Greg Dovel said.

"The defendants prioritized their own financial well-being, as well as the financial wellbeing of three private equity companies, ahead of the company that they were entrusted to run.

"They siphoned desperately-needed funds out of Toys "R" Us as it tumbled into bankruptcy and then misrepresented TRU's financial situation to induce toymakers to provide goods on credit. Some toymakers lost almost everything."

Private-equity firms KKR, Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust acquired the toy company in 2005 for US$6.6 billion.

TRU Trust alleges the private equity firms bled Toys "R" Us dry, taking "millions of dollars of fees out of the company, leaving it overleveraged and unable to pay down its debt".

The creditor alleges that, in addition to the improper executive bonuses, the aforementioned private equity firms charged exorbitant advisory fees despite its debt issues.

"Directors, hand-selected and employed by private equity firms Bain, KKR, and Vornado, had Toys "R" Us pay millions of dollars in 'advisory fees' to these same private equity firms, even though TRU was strapped for cash and unable to pay its overwhelming debt," it alleged.

TRU Trust claims Brandon and other defendants misrepresented to toymakers that the company would be able to pay for goods shipped on credit throughout the bankruptcy process.

Instead "by mid-December 2017, company directors and officers learned that the company could not meet financial milestones required by the lenders, which meant the financing would terminate, and Toys "R" Us would not have the ability to pay for goods shipped on credit," TRU Trust argued.

"Defendants concealed and never disclosed the truth. Instead, defendants Brandon, Michael Short (former chief financial officer), and Richard Barry (former chief marketing officer) continued throughout January, February, and early March 2018, to misrepresent the status of Toys 'R' Us financial condition and to urge vendors to ship more product on credit."

This resulted in a US$600 million loss for toymakers when Toys "R" Us liquidated in March 2018.

To make matters worse, the creditor alleges that the Defendants took out US$3.1 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing that would benefit the private equity firms instead of the toy conglomerate and its creditors.

"For years, the defendants took money out of Toys "R" Us and underinvested in critical resources. As a result, in 2017, Toys "R" Us was at a financial crossroads," TRU Trust said.

"To satisfy their fiduciary duties, defendants should have carefully considered all possible paths to determine which would be in the best interest of all stakeholders.

"Instead, defendants took Toys "R" Us down the path of obtaining $3.1 billion in DIP financing that could benefit themselves and the private equity firms to whom they were beholden to the detriment of Toys "R" Us and its creditors.

TRU Trust argues that in making this financing strategy, directors of the toy company abdicated their fiduciary duties in a "selfish gamble" that cost Toys "R" Us more than US$500 million.

The case was filed with the New York Supreme Court against defendants David A. Brandon, Joshua Bekenstein, Matthew S. Levin, Paul E. Raether, Nathaniel H. Taylor, Joseph Macnow, Wendy A. Silverstein, Richard Goodman, Michael Short, and Richard Barry.

