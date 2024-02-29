Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 29 FEB 2024   12:42PM

ASIC has obtained an interim order from the Federal Court to restrict former Blockchain Global director Liang Guo, also known as Allan Guo, from leaving Australia.

The corporate regulator is currently investigating Guo and two other Blockchain Global directors, Samuel Xue Lee and Zijang (Ryan) Xu, for their involvement in the failure of a cryptocurrency exchange.

Blockchain Global launched the ACX Exchange in 2017 for cryptocurrency trading and storage, but by December 2019, it collapsed, rendering customers unable to withdraw their funds.

Following the collapse other Blockchain Global directors left Australia, leaving Guo as the only key figure remaining.

ASIC deems interviewing Guo critical to furthering an investigation into a potential violation of the Corporations Act, potentially resulting in evidence being submitted to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

In particular, the regulator reported that during March 2018, Guo facilitated a withdrawal of over $333,000 from a Blockchain Global account to buy shares in First Growth Fund Limited, for the benefit of ACL Investment Australia, a trustee of the family trust associated with Guo's family.

Additionally, Guo is said to have transferred $1.4 million from a Blockchain Global account for further investments in First Growth Fund on behalf of Blockchain Global, without documenting this transaction in the company's financial records.

During his tenure, Guo also moved $2.6 million from an account with investor funds, allocating portions to his personal home loan and bank account.

Further, ASIC notes that Guo took control of 23.11 bitcoins, valued at roughly $1.8 million and owned by Blockchain Global, transferring them to his personal cryptocurrency wallet in 2019.

Read more: Blockchain GlobalASICLiang GuoAllan GuoFederal CourtACL Investment AustraliaFirst Growth Fund LimitedACX ExchangeCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsSamuel Xue LeeZijang Xu
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC files lawsuit against unlicensed director, companies
Brite Advisors to be wound up
Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case
Bragg calls for another Financial System Inquiry, critiques ASIC, APRA
SMSF scammers charged with criminal offences
Bloom Impact, MSC pulled up for greenwashing
Former financial adviser sanctioned by ASIC
ASIC waves red flag at advisers, trustees over Choice products
ASIC vigilant on bad SMSF advice
Jailed adviser permanently banned by ASIC

Editor's Choice

Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
ASIC has obtained an interim order from the Federal Court to restrict former Blockchain Global director Liang Guo, also known as Allan Guo, from leaving Australia.

UniSuper creates lead governance, compliance role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
A key Morningstar executive is taking on the newly created role in May.

HNWI collecting activity stoops: Knight Frank

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:35PM
Despite a slew of record-breaking sales, luxury investment markets weakened in 2023, according to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII).

Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Analysis shows an annuity that pays an income equivalent to the Age Pension would cost a retiree more than $500,000.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach