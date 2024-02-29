Former Blockchain Global director confined to Australia

ASIC has obtained an interim order from the Federal Court to restrict former Blockchain Global director Liang Guo, also known as Allan Guo, from leaving Australia.

The corporate regulator is currently investigating Guo and two other Blockchain Global directors, Samuel Xue Lee and Zijang (Ryan) Xu, for their involvement in the failure of a cryptocurrency exchange.

Blockchain Global launched the ACX Exchange in 2017 for cryptocurrency trading and storage, but by December 2019, it collapsed, rendering customers unable to withdraw their funds.

Following the collapse other Blockchain Global directors left Australia, leaving Guo as the only key figure remaining.

ASIC deems interviewing Guo critical to furthering an investigation into a potential violation of the Corporations Act, potentially resulting in evidence being submitted to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

In particular, the regulator reported that during March 2018, Guo facilitated a withdrawal of over $333,000 from a Blockchain Global account to buy shares in First Growth Fund Limited, for the benefit of ACL Investment Australia, a trustee of the family trust associated with Guo's family.

Additionally, Guo is said to have transferred $1.4 million from a Blockchain Global account for further investments in First Growth Fund on behalf of Blockchain Global, without documenting this transaction in the company's financial records.

During his tenure, Guo also moved $2.6 million from an account with investor funds, allocating portions to his personal home loan and bank account.

Further, ASIC notes that Guo took control of 23.11 bitcoins, valued at roughly $1.8 million and owned by Blockchain Global, transferring them to his personal cryptocurrency wallet in 2019.