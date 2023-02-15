Former Big Un chief charged with insider trading

Former Big Un chief charged with insider tradingBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 15 FEB 2023 12:50PM
Richard Evans could face up to 10 years in prison following ASIC allegations that he communicated inside information about the former ASX-listed company.
Evans, also known as Richard Simon Evertz, was represented by his lawyer in the Downing Centre Local Court yesterday.
The corporate watchdog alleges that roughly around 10 January 2017, Evans made the offence and communicated the information to a shareholder.
It said the information concerned the number of customers who had already been onboarded to purchase Big Un's promotional television show package for $12,000, together with a $20 million funding arrangement with Finstro, a product of Sydney-based financier First Class Capital, which allowed customers to make this purchase on deferred payment terms.
In 2017, Big Un was one of the top-performing shares listed but it publicly unravelled when information about its funding arrangement with First Class Capital was released.
It was placed in voluntary administration and delisted from the exchange in August 2018 and is now in liquidation.
The matter has been listed for mention at the Downing Centre Local Court on 11 April 2023 and will be prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral from ASIC.
Last year, Big Un former auditor Graham Rothesay Swan also came under ASIC attention.
Swan was convicted for failing to conduct the 2017 company audit in compliance with auditing standards.
ASIC said its investigation concerning Big Un, and its officers and executives is ongoing.
