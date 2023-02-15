Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former Big Un chief charged with insider trading

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 FEB 2023   12:50PM

Richard Evans could face up to 10 years in prison following ASIC allegations that he communicated inside information about the former ASX-listed company.

Evans, also known as Richard Simon Evertz, was represented by his lawyer in the Downing Centre Local Court yesterday.

The corporate watchdog alleges that roughly around 10 January 2017, Evans made the offence and communicated the information to a shareholder.

It said the information concerned the number of customers who had already been onboarded to purchase Big Un's promotional television show package for $12,000, together with a $20 million funding arrangement with Finstro, a product of Sydney-based financier First Class Capital, which allowed customers to make this purchase on deferred payment terms.

In 2017, Big Un was one of the top-performing shares listed but it publicly unravelled when information about its funding arrangement with First Class Capital was released.

It was placed in voluntary administration and delisted from the exchange in August 2018 and is now in liquidation.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

The matter has been listed for mention at the Downing Centre Local Court on 11 April 2023 and will be prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral from ASIC.

Last year, Big Un former auditor Graham Rothesay Swan also came under ASIC attention.

Swan was convicted for failing to conduct the 2017 company audit in compliance with auditing standards.

ASIC said its investigation concerning Big Un, and its officers and executives is ongoing.

Read more: ASICBig UnRichard EvansDowning Centre Local CourtFirst Class CapitalCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsFinstroGraham RothesayRichard Simon Evertz
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser sentenced over accessing client accounts
Mining company shares manipulator sentenced
ASIC acts to combat financial inequality for First Nations people
ASIC permanently bans former advisers
Material business risk disclosure needs improvement: ASIC
More DASS complainants flock to AFCA
Wilsons Advisory fined $550k by ASIC MDP
APRA outlines 2023 super priorities
FPA, SMSFA launch specialist pathway
ASIC bans Gold Coast businessman

Editor's Choice

Cboe Australia chief exits, successor named

KARREN VERGARA
Cboe Australia appointed a new chief executive, with the incumbent stepping down at the end March.

Super, advice class actions dampen CBA results

KARREN VERGARA
Despite reporting bumper profits this morning, Commonwealth Bank continues to put out fires from its misconduct stemming from the Hayne Royal Commission, as it looks to tackle several class actions in 2023.

Netwealth reports significant growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
Netwealth has reached $62.4 billion funds under administration (FUA) and posted record earnings in its H1 FY23 results.

Equity Trustees names super head

ANDREW MCKEAN
Equity Trustees has appointed Andrew Godfrey as executive general manager of its Superannuation Trustees Services business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.