Former AMP adviser banned by ASIC

ASIC has prohibited former AMP Financial Planning (AMPFP) adviser Darron Mink from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities for five years.

Mink, who was also the sole director of Newcastle's Pinnacle Financial and Investment Services, is restricted from offering any financial services, managing a financial services business, or engaging in credit activities because the corporate regulator deemed him to lack adequate training or competence.

ASIC highlighted Mink's professional lapses, including placing himself in a position of conflict of interest, failing to manage that conflict adequately, providing subpar advice to clients, distributing confusing advice documents to clients, and demonstrating a disregard for proper process regarding the procurement of client signatures.

Mink was licensed by AMPFP from 2004 to October 2020.

According to the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, Mink was a Certified Financial Planner and member of the Finance Brokers Association of Australia.

In June, ASIC issued banning orders against Mink, who subsequently challenged these decisions at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, seeking review and confidentiality orders.

However, earlier this month, Mink retracted his application for both stay and confidentiality orders.