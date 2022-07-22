Foreign investment fees to double

Foreign investors will pay an additional $455 million in Foreign Investment Review Board fees over the next four weeks under new regulations.

Seeing through an election promise, Treasurer Jim Chalmers is doubling fees for offshore investors from July 29.

The fees differ across residential, agricultural, and commercial land and their cost, starting at $13,200 for acquisitions of $1 million or less, rising to a maximum fee of $1.045 million where the investment is greater.

Chalmers said the changes are necessary to ensure the cost of administering the foreign investment framework does not fall to Australians.

"Australia welcomes foreign investment that is in Australia's interests... Australia continues to be an attractive place for investment. We have a lot to offer global investors including strong institutions, transparent regulations and a highly-skilled workforce," he said.

"We welcome foreign investment in Australia because it plays a crucial role in Australia's economic success and will continue to be important into the future.

He added that the changes will help the Albanese government deliver its ambitious housing reform agenda.

"We will always put Australian interests first. That means ensuring Australians benefit from foreign investment in Australia," Chalmers said.

"Tackling housing affordability and helping more Australians into home ownership is a significant challenge and it's one this government takes seriously."