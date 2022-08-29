Focus on providing 'good advice': QAR draft proposals

A focus on providing 'good advice', the scrapping of general advice, and allowing superannuation funds to provide personal financial advice are just some of the proposed reforms contained in the Quality of Advice Review's consultation paper.

Released today, the QAR lead Michelle Levy's consultation paper suggests removing the best interests duty, saying "evidence suggests the best interests duty has not been more effective than disclosure in protecting consumers from poor advice." Instead, there should be a focus on providing 'good advice'; "A duty to give good advice does place a different kind of responsibility on providers than laws which prescribe process. It also creates the opportunity to remove many of the regulatory requirements relating to disclosure and some relating to conduct."

'Good advice' is defined by Levy as that which "would be reasonably likely to benefit the client, having regard to the information that is available to the provider at the time the advice is provided." In addition to replacing the best interest duty, this requirement would also replace the appropriate advice duty, the duty to warn the client and Chapter 7's duty of priority.

Levy said this would encourage better quality advice and provide consumers and advisers with clarity as to what they can expect and what's required of them.

She went on to say the current best interests duty and duty of priority are not fiduciary duties, only fiduciary-like; "They do not prohibit, and were not intended to prohibit, an adviser acting in their own interests."

Levy also noted that across all of the submissions the review received, not one mentioned the duty of priority, leading her to say: "I think it is fair to say this reflects the fact that as a practical matter, it is largely ignored."

She added that focusing on the quality of the advice provided means the inputs do not need to be regulated or prescribed, an approach that underpins all her proposed changes.

Chief among those proposals is Levy's view that the financial services regime should only regulate the provision of personal financial advice.

"The definition of 'personal advice' should be somewhat broader so that it is clear it applies whenever a recommendation or opinion is provided to a client about a financial product (or class of financial product) and, at the time the advice is provided, the provider has or holds information about the client's objectives, needs or any aspect of their financial situation," the paper reads.

Levy adds that this broader definition would mean that an institution could not seek to avoid giving personal advice to a customer by quarantining information they hold about the customer for the purposes of giving advice.

"It is doubtful whether such efforts are effective, but the changes I am thinking about would make it clear they are not available. It would mean that, in very large part, all personal conversations and interactions between a customer and their bank, superannuation fund or insurer would be personal advice conversations and interactions if they include a recommendation or opinion which is intended to influence the customer to make a decision about a financial product or a class of financial product, or if they could reasonably be regarded as being intended to do so," Levy writes.

When in doubt about whether personal advice is being provided, Levy has said providers should assume that it is.

In making this particular change, the provision of general advice would no longer be regulated as a financial service, with Levy saying the definition and obligation to provide a general advice disclaimer should be removed. However, this wouldn't mean that what currently constitutes 'general advice' would go on unregulated, with Levy saying other existing regulations cover the provision of such recommendations and opinions.

Meanwhile, a provider of personal advice should be a 'relevant provider', where the provider is an individual and the client pays a fee for the advice, the provider receives a commission, there is an ongoing advice relationship between the adviser and the client, or the client has a reasonable expectation that such a relationship exists, the paper reads.

Levy has also suggested allowing super funds to provide personal advice to members. Super trustees should also have discretion to decide how to charge members for that advice and the restrictions on collective charging of fees should be removed, Levy writes. They should also be able to pay a fee from a member's account to an adviser for personal advice provided on their interest in the fund, if the member allows it.

To enable this change, Levy says the SIS Act would need to be amended to provide trustees permission to provide personal advice to members about their interests in a fund and to apply fund assets to meet the cost of providing such advice to members. She also recommends removing Section 99F of the SIS Act.

Turning to disclosure documents, Levy has proposed replacing current requirements for advisers to give clients annual fee disclosure statements, seek their agreement to renew fee arrangements and obtain their clients' signed consent to deduct fees from financial products, with obtaining annual written consent from their client to deduct ongoing advice fees from a financial product. Levy added that the consent form should explain the services that will be provided as well as the fee proposed by the adviser over the course of the upcoming 12 months.

She said where advice fees are deducted from more than one product, a single consent form should cover each of the products issued by a product issuer.

Levy highlighted that the providers of personal advice should be able to determine what form of advice would best suit their clients and to maintain complete records of advice provided. They would only need to provide a written Record of Advice to a client on request, replacing the current requirement for advisers to provide a Statement of Advice or Record of Advice.

Advisers can either continue to give their clients a copy of their Financial Services Guide or make information available to their clients on their website about their remuneration and other benefits they receive, their internal dispute resolution procedures and AFCA, the paper adds.

Levy said she remains unpersuaded SOAs provide any real protection to consumers.

"In my own experience, SOAs are not necessarily even reliable records of the recommendations and opinions provided by advisers given the heavy emphasis on templated content," Levy writes.

She highlights that removing the requirement for a SOA and ROA with their prescribed content would place more responsibility on providers to consider how they should offer advice but added it also makes it easier to provide digital advice, simple advice and regular advice to consumers.

"More importantly, it would create an opportunity for providers to give their customers advice in a way their customers find most useful," she writes.

Further, Levy suggests the reporting requirements for the design and distribution obligations should be simplified by only requiring relevant providers to report to the product issuer where they have received a complaint in relation to a financial product.

Finally, she said there should be an adequate transition period for implementing these changes, with consideration also given to allowing providers to 'opt in' early.

Turning to the regulator's role, Levy explained a large amount of feedback on ASIC was received and that many people interpret ASIC's guidance as the law.

"Whether or not this is a fair view of ASIC, the view influences behaviour in ways that are not necessarily consistent with the law and not necessarily desirable. It inhibits innovation in the provision of advice, it stops providers giving advice and, when they do, it contributes to lengthy processes and documents," she wrote.

She has been asked to make recommendations about the regulatory framework but explained that cannot do much to encourage greater trust and confidence in the industry that ASIC will not take disproportionately punitive action.

She proposed ASIC adopt a facilitative approach during a transition period and suggested the regulator should meet with the industry so there is a free exchange of ideas.