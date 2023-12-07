Final QAR reforms open door to super funds

In its final response to the Quality of Advice Review (QAR), the government plans to modernise the best interests duty and amend the Statement of Advice (SoA), while also granting approval for superannuation funds to provide personal advice.

In its final report, titled Delivering Better Financial Outcomes, the government said it will introduce a modernised and flexible best interests duty which will apply to all providers of advice to ensure the provision of high-quality advice that meets consumers' needs.

The fundamental duty to prioritise the client's best interests will remain. Nevertheless, the revised standard will offer more explicit legislative backing for scaled or limited-scope advice, provided it aligns with the client's objectives and needs and in situations where the advice provider possesses restricted but pertinent information.

The review had recommended the introduction of a 'good advice' duty. Super Consumers Australia said the fact the government hasn't pursued this recommendation is a win for consumers.

"The best interests duty is vital in light of conflicts of interest which have riddled the financial advice sector. Australians deserve independent and high-quality advice," SCA acting director Gerard Brody said.

As part of the reforms, a new class of financial advisers will be introduced to enhance the accessibility and affordability of personal advice. The emerging class of advisers will be restricted from charging fees or receiving commissions associated with the personal advice they offer.

The government said they will also be required to meet additional standards that were not recommended by the Review. This includes being subject to the modernised best interests duty so that all personal advice is provided under a single uniform quality standard, while additional guardrails will be implemented to establish strong consumer protections for the new advisers.

This includes imposing extra obligations on AFSLs and enacting legislated minimum competency standards for advisers.

This will apply to superannuation funds, which have also been given the greenlight to offer personal financial advice, addressing the escalating consumer demand, and reducing the advice gap.

The government also explained it will introduce a comprehensive framework for superannuation advice, establishing consistent legislative rules defining which advice topics can be funded through superannuation.

The government stated that the same list of advice topics would apply to both collectively charged advice and advice that is individually billed to the member's superannuation account.

This will allow funds to consider a broader range of a member's personal and household circumstances, such as debt, spouse's income, or Age Pension eligibility.

The new legislation aims to empower funds to better assist their members throughout their retirement journey, including encouraging members nearing retirement to explore options for their superannuation drawdown.

SCA said it is looking forward to reviewing the details of this particular proposal, saying: "Conflicts of interest remain real in any financial advice model which is provided by banks, super funds or insurers. What we don't want is product sales dressed up as 'advice'. We look forward to participating in future consultations to make sure the standards are sufficient."

Additionally, SoAs will be substituted with a more tailored and principles-based advice record.

The government said this record must encompass the subject matter and or scope, the advice itself, the rationale behind the advice, the cost of advice to the client and the benefits the adviser received.

The requirement to pass on a record to clients will be maintained; however, adviser record-keeping responsibilities will be revised to ensure the advice is appropriately recorded without burdening the adviser.

This adjustment aims to strike a balance, avoiding an overload of information that might hinder the client's comprehension and their ability to make informed decisions about the advice.

Commenting on the final tranche, minister for financial services Stephen Jones said that as five million Australians are either nearing or in retirement with more money than ever before, the reforms will help people make better and safer decisions.

"This new access to financial advice will reduce the harm caused by scammers posing as 'fin-fluencers', with investment scams representing over 60%of all scam losses so far this year," he said.

"Access to good advice can be key to helping Australians manage cost of living pressures."

Welcoming the changes, UniSuper head of financial advice and education Andrew Gregory said: "For too long there has been a 'missing middle' in advice where Australians who don't have large super balances have been underserved by advice offerings."

"For many of these people who are stuck in the middle, simple questions turn into complex answers. It may not make sense for them to pay for comprehensive advice, but their needs are not served by general advice, and we want all our members to benefit from the right advice as they transition to retirement."

Also welcoming the proposals, Insignia Financial chief executive Renato Mota said: "We know Australians are looking for affordable, accessible financial guidance and we are excited at the potential these changes have to improve financial wellbeing for more Australians."

"We've needed a broad advice continuum that considers the needs of many and reaches more people. The reduction of red tape and the introduction of a new class of qualified advisers alongside professional financial advisers across all financial institutions, including superannuation funds, are the right steps forward to deliver simple advice at scale and increase accessibility.

"We look forward to contributing as the government seeks consultation on draft legislation in the coming months."