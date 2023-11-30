FCA mulls capital requirements for firms giving bad advice

Newspaper icon
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed mandating personal investment firms, commonly known as investment advisers, to pre-emptively calculate and secure sufficient capital for potential redress liabilities.

The financial regulator is also advocating for stringent measures against investment advisers lacking adequate capital, recommending automatic asset retention rules that would block asset disposal.

FCA executive director of markets and international Sarah Pritchard said the regulator wants to see a "thriving financial advice market," ensuring consumers have access to support from financially resilient advice firms.

"Diligent advisers are having to compensate through the levy for the bad advice of their failed competitors. That needs to change. It is important that the polluter pays," Pritchard said.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) paid out nearly £760 million for poor advice by insolvent personal investment firms between 2016 and 2022. This expenditure was primarily caused by 75 firms, accounting for 95% of the total compensation.

The FCA's proposed measures are designed to build upon and refine existing capital requirements. Approximately 500 sole traders and unlimited partnerships would be exempt from the automatic asset retention rules, as would firms that are part of prudentially supervised groups, which assess risk on a group-wide basis.

The FCA is actively consulting with industry and consumer groups, following over 250 responses to earlier consultations on Consumer Investment Markets and the Compensation Framework Review.

It anticipates releasing forthcoming steps in its joint review of the Advice Guidance Boundary, conducted in collaboration with the government, in the coming weeks.

