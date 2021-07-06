FASEA maintains low pass rate

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam held in May recorded another low pass rate, continuing the trend of previous exams.

Of the 1894 advisers that sat the exam, 69% passed. This is in line with the March results which also recorded the same pass rate and slightly better than 67% that passed in January.

Currently, over 14,850 advisers have passed the exams held to date representing 74% of advisers on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register.

In addition, 1918 advisers who failed the exam have re-sat it with a pass rate of 65%.

The biggest areas of underperformance in the curriculum in the May exam were financial advice regulatory and legal obligations; applied ethical and professional reasoning and communication; and financial advice construction.

"FASEA congratulates successful candidates on completing an important component of their education requirements under the Corporations Act," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

"Over 16,700 advisers have sat the exam with nine in 10 demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam."

Senator Jane Hume recently announced candidates who have failed the exam twice will be able to re-sit it in 2022.

Advisers who have not sat the exam twice prior to the end of this year will not be granted the extension.

FASEA is also providing additional individual feedback to those advisers who did not pass and highlighting the areas where they underperformed.

These advisers will also be invited to a webinar to help them understand their results and provide guidance on preparing for the next sitting of the exam.

There are over 2700 advisers booked in to sit the July exam.