Equity Story plans to throw finfluencers a lifeline

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 11 JUL 2022   12:54PM

Equity Story Group has acquired news and arts media company A Rich Life, and plans to throw 'finfluencers' a lifeline after ASIC's recent crackdown by giving them the option of continuing to influence with the coverage of an AFSL.

A Rich Life has around 400 paying subscribers that receive information including news, the arts, stocks, and investing education. Its founder Claude Walker also writes an ethical equities column.

Walker, who does not identify as a 'finfluencer', was looking to expand his content from journalism to "general financial advice" and commence providing stock tips to subscribers and readers.

Now, as an authorised representative of Equity Story's AFSL, Walker can continue to provide his existing commentary and can now add general advice recommendations to subscribers and readers.

Equity Story chief executive Trent McGraw said the acquisition marked the first step towards a wider mission, adding that Equity Story is in discussions with several popular personal finance commentators and "finfluencers" to onboard them as authorised representatives of its licence, following ASIC's warning earlier this year as to the penalties for providing advice without a licence.

"There are some incredibly talented young financial commentators out there. We want to provide this talent with the correct licensing infrastructure to continue to educate investors," he said.

"When individual finance commentators become licensed, they're able to give advice rather than turning their backs on thousands of followers in need of financial guidance.

"What we want to do is build systems where we can profitably provide much lower cost financial advice and education under the same roof."

Walker will join Equity Story as full-time editor-in-chief of A Rich Life and will continue to grow the service, while also joining the Equity Story commentary team and participating in the company's existing podcasts and other media appearances.

He said: "This sale will increase the time I can spend reporting on the best investment opportunities and will also allow me to offer investment recommendations."

"I wish to wholeheartedly thank our supporters, as well as our friends and business partners. Without your support, collaboration, and encouragement, A Rich Life could not exist."

