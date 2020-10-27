NEWS
Elanor expands healthcare real estate fund
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   12:08PM

Elanor Investors Group announced it has acquired the Woolloongabba Community Health Centre for $37 million.

Elanor said the acquisition was made through its Elanor Healthcare Real Estate Fund reflecting a 6% capitalisation rate.

This marks the third acquisition for the Healthcare Fund, and the property portfolio is now valued at over $161 million.

Elanor said the acquisition continues its aim of reaching $2 billion in funds under management (FUM).

The Woolloongabba Community Health Centre is located within a health precinct in Brisbane close to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Elanor said the acquisition enhances the fund's portfolio with the property being fully leased to the Queensland government's Metro South Health Department.

A 27-chair dental surgery and mental health administration services occupy the 4966 square metres of net lettable area, providing a weighted average lease expiry of 5.4 years.

Elanor co-head of real estate David Burgess said: "The Elanor Healthcare Real Estate Fund delivers superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in commercial healthcare properties where tenants provide vital 'out-of-public hospital' services."

"This strategy capitalises on the growing cost pressures on the healthcare system, and combined with advances in health technology, is driving the delivery of healthcare services to lower-cost day surgeries and medical centres."

Burgess added that the resilience of the healthcare real estate sector during COVID-19 saw the fund's portfolio perform well during the period.

"Our active asset management of the fund's assets has already resulted in lease extensions of key tenants," Burgess said.

"Furthermore, there was minimal impact on rental income at the properties, with the fund delivering investors an annualised distribution yield of 7.3% and 7.5% in the June and September 2020 quarters, respectively."

Elanor said it is expecting the strong sector fundamentals to remain and is feeling positive in regard to the growth prospects for the fund.

Read more: Woolloongabba Community Health CentreElanor Investors GroupElanor Healthcare Real Estate FundDavid Burgess
Editor's Choice
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Aware Super is implementing a new suite of technology products that will allow it to in-source member experience, including administration, so far done by Mercer.
Russell launches new super product
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
Russell Investments has launched a new personalised super product, replacing its MySuper offering as it eyes mandates from other funds.
Boutique builds out executive team
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
An investment advisory boutique which soft launched in September, headed by former PwC chief executive Luke Sayers, has bolstered its leadership team.
DDO top of ASIC's agenda
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:06PM
Design and distributions obligation (DDO) reforms may have been pushed back to October next year as a result of COVID-19 but ASIC said it is top of the priority list for 2021.
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
27
FINSIA Cyber - Strategy | Security | Risk | Compliance | Resilience 
OCT
27
WOB Get to know WOB 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
