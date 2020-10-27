Elanor expands healthcare real estate fund

Elanor Investors Group announced it has acquired the Woolloongabba Community Health Centre for $37 million.

Elanor said the acquisition was made through its Elanor Healthcare Real Estate Fund reflecting a 6% capitalisation rate.

This marks the third acquisition for the Healthcare Fund, and the property portfolio is now valued at over $161 million.

Elanor said the acquisition continues its aim of reaching $2 billion in funds under management (FUM).

The Woolloongabba Community Health Centre is located within a health precinct in Brisbane close to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Elanor said the acquisition enhances the fund's portfolio with the property being fully leased to the Queensland government's Metro South Health Department.

A 27-chair dental surgery and mental health administration services occupy the 4966 square metres of net lettable area, providing a weighted average lease expiry of 5.4 years.

Elanor co-head of real estate David Burgess said: "The Elanor Healthcare Real Estate Fund delivers superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in commercial healthcare properties where tenants provide vital 'out-of-public hospital' services."

"This strategy capitalises on the growing cost pressures on the healthcare system, and combined with advances in health technology, is driving the delivery of healthcare services to lower-cost day surgeries and medical centres."

Burgess added that the resilience of the healthcare real estate sector during COVID-19 saw the fund's portfolio perform well during the period.

"Our active asset management of the fund's assets has already resulted in lease extensions of key tenants," Burgess said.

"Furthermore, there was minimal impact on rental income at the properties, with the fund delivering investors an annualised distribution yield of 7.3% and 7.5% in the June and September 2020 quarters, respectively."

Elanor said it is expecting the strong sector fundamentals to remain and is feeling positive in regard to the growth prospects for the fund.