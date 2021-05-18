NEWS
Investment

EFM appoints EQT on Aussie launch

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   12:37PM

EFM Asset Management is entering the Australian market and has appointed Equity Trustees as the responsible entity for its local offering.

The Hong Kong-based global equities specialist is launching the EFM Global Financial Services and Technology Trust locally which provides access to global opportunities in the financial services and technology sectors, with the aim of achieving absolute returns for investors.

Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said EQT is pleased to be working with EFM.

"We are delighted to have been selected to undertake the responsible entity role for this exciting new investment offering and congratulate EFM on its launch," he said.

EFM was founded by former UBS Australia head of equities Jeff Emmanuel in 2016. He is currently the executive chair and chief investment officer of EFM.

"We are proud to partner with Equity Trustees to provide Australian based investors the ability to tap into winning companies in the global financial services and technologies sectors."

The portfolio typically comprises of between 30 to 50 securities and is aimed at long-term investors seeking capital growth from unhedged investments in global equity markets.

The fund's strategy is based on a fundamental bottom-up research approach, combined with fundamental qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Beasley said Equity Trustees has continued to expand its corporate trustee services in recent years having won a mandate from Spire Capital as the responsible for its master fund.

"Our global offering is assisting investment managers who wish to tap into new markets, with the backing of a partner that can provide specialist local knowledge and a robust compliance and governance structure," he said.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
