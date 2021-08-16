NEWS
Economics

Economic recap: week to August 13

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   10:52AM

The Delta variant and its seeming immunity to lockdowns and extended lockdowns continue to dominate attention in Australia.

Last week, the state of New South Wales (NSW) announced stricter and broader (into regions) of restrictions; the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) locked down after registering its first cases of infections in more than a hundred days, and; the extended lockdown in Victoria's (VIC) is expected to be extended anew.

Private sector economists and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have already pencilled in a contraction in Australian third quarter GDP even before the restrictions were extended and broadened. How long these go on for will decide how deep the contraction will be.

The lockdowns have already taken a significant toll on business and consumer confidence.

The latest NAB Business Survey shows that both business confidence and conditions plunged in the month of July.

Australian business confidence dropped by 19 points to a reading of minus 8 points from plus 11 points in the previous month.

Business conditions declined by 14 points to a reading of plus 11 - more than half the previous months score of plus 25 - with conditions falling in "all mainland states", led by NSW.

Its components - trading (12 in July versus 32 in June); profitability (6 versus 25); employment (10 versus 18) - all weakened.

This may not be the end of it for as NAB revealed, "This July Survey was conducted between 20 July and 30 July. Over this period, NSW remained locked down, SA underwent a short 7-day lockdown and Victoria had opened up - but saw a significant period of June in lockdown". All before the implementation of tighter and broader restrictions.

More so given the results of the more up-to-date consumer sentiment survey. Conducted in the week from 2 August to 7 August, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment fell by 4.4% to a reading of 104.1 in August from 108.8 in July. This is the lowest reading in 11 months and a sharp 12.4% decline from the 12-year high of 118.8 recorded in April this year - before the government went "soft hearted" and gave in to to pressure of allowing the repatriation of 6,000 stranded Australians per week back home. This was later cut back to 3,000 per week.

But too late now.

Going back to the point, All of the consumer sentiment index's components fell in the latest survey: The economic conditions in the next 12 months (-8.3% to 100.4), the family finances economic conditions in the next 12 months (-2.7% to 107.0), the family finances vs a year ago (-1.9% to 91.9), the economic conditions in the next 5 years (-1.2% to 109.2), and time to buy a major household item (-7.2% to 112.0). And consistent with the NAB's employment conditions findings, unemployment expectations jumped sharply (13.7% to 124.6).

The longer the lockdown, the longer the pessimism among Australian consumers. This, in turn, will have a self-feeding impact on consumer spending, business confidence and spending and a round trip back to further dents in consumer confidence.

The RBA, in its last message, rightly stated that, "The experience to date has been that once virus outbreaks are contained, the economy bounces back quickly."

Question is, how long before the virus is contained?

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

