Diverger acquires majority interest in private wealth firm

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023   12:07PM

Diverger acquired a stake in Melbourne-based Paragem advice firm Atkinson Saynor Private Wealth, using its transitional equity model.

Earlier in the year, the firm highlighted the importance of more transformational transactions and said this would remain strategically relevant.

However, Diverger also reinforced it's only focused on proceeding where the returns to shareholders on invested capital are justified.

Commenting on the transitional equity model, Diverger said the idea is to partner with advice practices looking to corporatise their business model, achieve scale, execute a succession plan, or drive future growth.

It added, the model operates with either a short or long-term partnership to provide the right level of support to an advice firm.

"If a business is looking for a short-term transformation opportunity and then to exit the shareholding, an agreement can be made to buy the shareholding back or to facilitate on-sell to successors," it said.

"A long-term hold is also available if the investment is viable for both parties, the partnership is strong and there is agreement on the future growth plans."

Diverger chief executive Nathan Jacobsen explained the latest partnership is with an experienced adviser transitioning into a principal role at a successful advice business.

"... whilst delivering a targeted return on invested capital for Diverger shareholders," he said.

Jacobsen explained, when transitioning a successful advice firm to a new principal, succession challenges are a key issue for many, "but with an injection of capital, a tailored yet flexible equity model and the support of a like-minded partner, these can be overcome."

Meanwhile, Atkinson Saynor Private Wealth adviser David Saynor said the acquisition is the start of the next chapter for the business.

"It's exciting to be part of a thriving advice business with a concrete plan for the future and the ability to provide our clients with a generational advice model that can service more Australians moving forward," he said.

This transaction follows Diverger's first transitional equity investment in 2022 when it acquired a 35% equity interest in McGregor Wealth Management.

"There are a lot of single shareholder practices in the $1-3 million range with significant growth ambitions, but which are constrained by various factors," Jacobsen said.

"We talk to the principal and map out a pathway to growth and then look at investing capital and resources to support that growth.  We are passionate advocates for the future of advice to ensure its sustainability so Australians can access financial advice when they need to."

Read more: DivergerAtkinson Saynor Private WealthNathan JacobsenDavid SaynorMcGregor Wealth Management
