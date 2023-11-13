Dimensional launches inaugural ETFs

Dimensional Fund Advisors has, for the first time, forayed into the local exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market, launching three actively managed core equity strategies.

The three products, which began trading today, are offered in a dual-access structure in which investors can access them via ASX-listed and unlisted distribution channels.

Dimensional chief executive Bhanu Singh said this allows investors to hold and transact in diverse ways according to their own preferences.

"We've been offering our systematic investment approach through financial intermediaries for nearly a quarter of century in Australia. By launching ETFs, we are expanding their choices in how they access our investment expertise on behalf of their clients," he said.

The three ETFs - the Australian Core Equity, Global Core Equity (Unhedged) and Global Core Equity (AUD Hedged) funds - invest in Australian and other developed equity markets, focused on opportunities that will drive higher expected return in small caps, value stocks and profitability.

The Australian Core Equity fund charges 0.28% in management fees while the Global Core Equity (hedged and unhedged) charges 0.36%.

Dimensional entered the ETF market in the US in November 2020. It now has more than 30 ETFs in the US with some US$100 billion in assets.

"Our success in the US and our discussions with local clients tell us that some prefer the flexibility that ETFs offer," Nathan Krieger, who heads Dimensional's client group in Australia, said.

"It just gives advisers and other intermediaries more ways to access what we do. And we always start with client need."

Dimensional was founded in the US in 1981 and has been in Australia since 1994. It manages more than $900 billion for investors globally, including more than $38 billion for clients in Australia and New Zealand.