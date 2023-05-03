Newspaper icon
Digitisation, personalisation key for advice firms: BlackRock

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023   12:46PM

In an exclusive interview with Financial Standard, BlackRock US wealth advisory group director Jim Renitsky said digitisation and personalisation at scale have become key differentiation points for adviser businesses.

Reflecting on trends seen in the US, Renitsky said advisers should ensure they're "personalising for legacy clients of today" while also "creating the necessary scale piece for the clients of tomorrow."

Renitsky said personalisation starts with a streamlined investment approach and greater levels of efficiency across a business.

"In the US, we're encouraging advisers to have more intimate interactions with their clients. In other words, getting to know them better than anyone else, so that they can tailor their service model, to personalise it for them," he said.

"Beyond that, what we're seeing is the idea of values and convictions playing a big role, so knowing your client, but also being able to implement that in their portfolios."

Renitsky also encourages advisers to embrace digitisation as it provides a streamlined approach to client communication and education.

"I would say that also goes to marketing your advice firm," he said.

"But the opportunity to use digital media and digital platforms to be able to get your message across to clients at scale and continuing to put both your brand as well as your thoughts and your thought leadership in front of your clients on a more routine basis is extremely important."

In addition, Renitsky said, think of the clients of tomorrow and the experience they will expect.

"In the US today, a typical client is around 62 years old and on the verge of retirement. However, with the huge intergenerational wealth transfer about to take place, the bulk of which is expected go to millennials, the face of the client is changing," he acknowledged.

"Millennials have different goals and different objectives, they'll want digitisation, they'll have totally different types of retirement outcomes... So traditional retirement, it looks a little bit different in the future in both the US and in Australia."

With an increasing amount of client expectations, Renitsky says the BlackRock team aims to partner with advisers at a business owner level, and work towards how to they can be as intentional with their time as possible.

"For clients to truly share who and what is most important to them with an adviser, there obviously needs to be a level of trust there," he said.

"And we believe that's developed through having the adviser be fully present in the room, asking the right questions, reading the non-verbals and getting to the heart of what's most important to their clients.

"By creating psychological safety for clients to share, advisers are empowered to make the best financial decisions for them too."

