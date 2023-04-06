Newspaper icon
Digitisation an immediate area of growth: Fund manager

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 6 APR 2023   12:16PM

When it comes to deploying capital in a turbulent global market, EFGAM New Capital's senior portfolio manager Jonathan Rawicz has his eye on the AI universe.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Rawicz said the drive to digitisation is one of the biggest themes playing out right now.

"Obviously the thing that's changed the most in terms of new developments has really been around AI. For example, Chat GPT was launched a few months ago, and that's been the fastest growing product in history in terms of user adoption," he said.

Already, New Capital has seen a big change in some of the names it holds in its $4 billion Global Equity Conviction Fund.

Time to buy smaller companies?

"We owned Microsoft pre the launch of Chat GPT and open AI, but already, we've seen the announcements around Microsoft incorporating AI into all the office products... We think that that's going to be very significant for their product suite in terms of accelerating the use of AI in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and that's going to make people's lives a lot easier in terms of work," he said.

Rawicz noted Google is hot on Microsoft's trail.

"Microsoft are trying to compete with Google and with Bing, and Google's responded with Bard in terms of AI search," he said.

"We own both of those companies, and we think both of them are going to benefit over time in terms of the introduction of AI."

Another exciting movement in the AI space is around images, Rawicz said.

"For example, you're now able to tap into parts of Adobe's product suite, and AI will create compelling images for you from nothing," he explained.

"That's going to unleash a lot of creativity going forward, and will enhance people's ability to be very creative, around image creation."

What's going to be required is a lot more processing power, he noted.

"We own a company called NVIDIA that's a world leader in GPUs or general processing units, which are the key underlying semiconductor technology that allows AI to be implemented," he said.

"If we look at the biggest incremental opportunity that's arisen this year, it's really around the semiconductor chips involved in this and the NG applications in terms of software and search, which will be deployed around the world."

While Microsoft, Google, Adobe and NVIDIA are all US-based companies, Rawicz expects them all to do "reasonably well" despite a looming recession.

"Of course, all of those companies to some degree are cyclical, in the sense that when the economy slows, the demand for them also slows," he added.

However, that's somewhat offset by the structural underlying demand.

"We don't expect them to see big declines in revenue growth in terms of negative revenue growth, rather, we would expect to see the growth moderate in a slowdown," he said.

"We'll still see them powering ahead, but perhaps a bit slower for a period of time."

These companies all benefited from the pandemic, too.

"Tech in general benefited from a very high period of growth, and they've already seen quite a slowdown last year, so they're not coming off peak growth rates, they're coming up from already moderated growth," he said.

"Therefore, the net impact of the recession should be more moderate than some other parts of the market which are experiencing peak growth and are more susceptible to a slowdown than these guys are.

"They're not immune, but certainly more robust than a lot of other parts of the market."

Read more: Jonathan RawiczEFGAM New CapitalFinancial Standard
