Dexus assets drop by $1bn

Dexus has copped a $1 billion loss across 175 of its 182 assets, equating to a 6% drop in value.

The real estate asset group said as of 30 June 2023 an external independent valuation calculated a 6% drop on prior book values for its 32 office properties and 143 industrial sites.

Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg said the value of the office portfolio decreased 7.7% on prior book values which was driven by higher capitalisation rates and discount rates, partially offset by market rental growth.

"The industrial portfolio decreased by circa 0.2% on prior book values, with strong rental growth largely offsetting the impact of higher capitalisation rates and discount rates," he said.

"We expect well-located quality assets to continue to outperform secondary assets and locations against an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop."

Dexus added the weighted average capitalisation rate across the total portfolio expanded by 32 basis points (bp) over the past six months from 4.8% at 31 December 2022 to 5.12% this June.

Further, the weighted average capitalisation rate of the office portfolio expanded by 32 bp over the same time from 4.89% to 5.21% and the industrial portfolio weighted average capitalisation rate also jumped by 31 bp from 4.46% to 4.77%.

Dexus concluded that assessments will be finalised and details relating to specific individual property valuations will be available in its FY23 results, to be released August 16.

Recently Dexus announced it exchanged contracts to sell Axxess Corporate Park in Mount Waverley Victoria as well as Forbes Close and Market Street assets.

Experts expect ongoing volatility in the property market, however explained, the listed market anticipates this and despite selling assets at a discount Dexus share price remained stable.

Dexus share price saw a slight increase following Friday's sale announcements, jumping from $8.00 market close to $8.06 at time of writing.