Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Dexus assets drop by $1bn

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUN 2023   12:16PM

Dexus has copped a $1 billion loss across 175 of its 182 assets, equating to a 6% drop in value.

The real estate asset group said as of 30 June 2023 an external independent valuation calculated a 6% drop on prior book values for its 32 office properties and 143 industrial sites.

Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg said the value of the office portfolio decreased 7.7% on prior book values which was driven by higher capitalisation rates and discount rates, partially offset by market rental growth.

"The industrial portfolio decreased by circa 0.2% on prior book values, with strong rental growth largely offsetting the impact of higher capitalisation rates and discount rates," he said.

"We expect well-located quality assets to continue to outperform secondary assets and locations against an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop."

Dexus added the weighted average capitalisation rate across the total portfolio expanded by 32 basis points (bp) over the past six months from 4.8% at 31 December 2022 to 5.12% this June.

Further, the weighted average capitalisation rate of the office portfolio expanded by 32 bp over the same time from 4.89% to 5.21% and the industrial portfolio weighted average capitalisation rate also jumped by 31 bp from 4.46% to 4.77%.

Dexus concluded that assessments will be finalised and details relating to specific individual property valuations will be available in its FY23 results, to be released August 16.

Recently Dexus announced it exchanged contracts to sell Axxess Corporate Park in Mount Waverley Victoria as well as Forbes Close and Market Street assets.

Experts expect ongoing volatility in the property market, however explained, the listed market anticipates this and despite selling assets at a discount Dexus share price remained stable.

Dexus share price saw a slight increase following Friday's sale announcements, jumping from $8.00 market close to $8.06 at time of writing.

Read more: DexusDarren Steinberg
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Property market peril to continue: Quay Global Investors
Dexus, Partners Wealth Group airport fund to take off
Dexus buys more of Royal Adelaide Hospital
AMP completes infrastructure equity business sale
AMP, Dexus deal delayed
Dexus Funds Management chair resigns
Managed funds industry records $16bn net flows
AMP loses management of ACRT
Elana Rubin joins Dexus board
AMP Capital real estate investment chief joins MaxCap

Editor's Choice

ISPT targets success with revamped leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
Industry Super Property Trust overhauled its leadership team, including adding a chief investment officer and two group executives to oversee funds management and property.

Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia deputy chief executive Glenn McCrea says there will be a bit of change for super funds who aren't yet providing intra-fund advice but remains confident the sector can deliver for members.

Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
Morrison Securities (Morrison) has paid a penalty of $333,000 to comply with an infringement notice given by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP).

Cyber breach claims CalPERS member data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:26AM
More than 750,000 retired members of one of the world's largest pension funds have had their personal information accessed in a cybersecurity breach.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.