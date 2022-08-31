Data demonstrates success of compulsory super: Report

Marking the 30th anniversary of compulsory superannuation, new data shows that 85% of people have accumulated super for their retirement and 75% of retirees are satisfied with their financial security.

The report from National Seniors Australia and Challenger, entitled The evolution of retirement income: A 2022 snapshot, said the proportion of women who have accumulated super for their retirement is 82% which sits lower than men's 88%.

"More men enjoy a comfortable retirement from super, and more women than men have super balances so low, they are reliant on the age pension," National Seniors chief executive and director of research John McCallum said.

"On just about every score on superannuation, women trail men."

When thinking about accumulated savings and investments, 48.7% of people said that they would maintain only part of their capital because they expected to spend some savings to fund retirement.

The intention to maintain most or all their capital was statistically more likely for men than women and for those who had helped a family member or friend access aged care.

The standout reason for maintaining capital for most people was to fund medical or health needs.

For the 77% of the survey sample who were permanently retired, income was drawn mainly from super 70%, the Age Pension 48%, savings 37%, shares 35% and investment property 11%.

Survey participants with super, savings and investments (2482) were asked how they would use this capital to generate their income in retirement.

For both super and other savings or investments, one-third nominated drawing down capital or spending, selling the capital to generate income, while approximately one-fifth did not want to use their capital at all for income.

Only 10% of retirees rely on super alone and only 10% rely on pension alone. Women were more likely than men to take the minimum drawdown only.

A profile of retirement savings and investments revealed 8.5% have more than $1.5 million while 16.9% have $200,000 - $500,000.

Data also found 81% owned their own home and 11% owned a home with a mortgage, just 2% used the equity of their home in retirement. Further, men were more likely than women to consider a reverse mortgage, the data shows.

Two-thirds said it was somewhat or very important to leave the home as a bequest.

The survey concluded that 75% of retirees surveyed are satisfied with their financial security.

McCallum said the survey revealed older Australians have felt the benefits of the compulsory super system.

"It is truly a guarantee for a better later life, the report shows us 90% of retirees have used super as their main source for accumulating retirement capital," he said.

"In short compulsory super delivers what it was designed for: to provide retirees with an income that maintains their working life standard of living."

He added retirees increasingly need to understand that their retirement savings are not so much a nest egg, but a means of achieving the best standard of living possible during their retirement years.

Challenger's head of retirement income research Aaron Minney agreed: "Super has been a major success to prepare Australians for retirement."

However, he noted the reluctance of retirees to increase the drawdown of their super to further improve their lifestyle.

"Many retirees cut back on their lifestyle rather than spending their savings for the purpose it was intended. Hoarding the nest egg means they are missing out on some of what they could enjoy." he said.

The report concluded that retirees and pre-retirees need better access to financial advice and user-friendly tools that account for the complexity of intersections between the retirement income system and people's housing, health, aged care and employment circumstances.

"Further, super funds need to have a strategy for managing the financial risks facing retirees and help them maximise their income in retirement," Minney said.