Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Data demonstrates success of compulsory super: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 AUG 2022   12:52PM

Marking the 30th anniversary of compulsory superannuation, new data shows that 85% of people have accumulated super for their retirement and 75% of retirees are satisfied with their financial security.

The report from National Seniors Australia and Challenger, entitled The evolution of retirement income: A 2022 snapshot, said the proportion of women who have accumulated super for their retirement is 82% which sits lower than men's 88%.

"More men enjoy a comfortable retirement from super, and more women than men have super balances so low, they are reliant on the age pension," National Seniors chief executive and director of research John McCallum said.

"On just about every score on superannuation, women trail men."

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

When thinking about accumulated savings and investments, 48.7% of people said that they would maintain only part of their capital because they expected to spend some savings to fund retirement.

The intention to maintain most or all their capital was statistically more likely for men than women and for those who had helped a family member or friend access aged care.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

The standout reason for maintaining capital for most people was to fund medical or health needs.

For the 77% of the survey sample who were permanently retired, income was drawn mainly from super 70%, the Age Pension 48%, savings 37%, shares 35% and investment property 11%.

Survey participants with super, savings and investments (2482) were asked how they would use this capital to generate their income in retirement.

For both super and other savings or investments, one-third nominated drawing down capital or spending, selling the capital to generate income, while approximately one-fifth did not want to use their capital at all for income.

Only 10% of retirees rely on super alone and only 10% rely on pension alone. Women were more likely than men to take the minimum drawdown only.

A profile of retirement savings and investments revealed 8.5% have more than $1.5 million while 16.9% have $200,000 - $500,000.

Data also found 81% owned their own home and 11% owned a home with a mortgage, just 2% used the equity of their home in retirement. Further, men were more likely than women to consider a reverse mortgage, the data shows.

Two-thirds said it was somewhat or very important to leave the home as a bequest.

The survey concluded that 75% of retirees surveyed are satisfied with their financial security.

McCallum said the survey revealed older Australians have felt the benefits of the compulsory super system.

"It is truly a guarantee for a better later life, the report shows us 90% of retirees have used super as their main source for accumulating retirement capital," he said.

"In short compulsory super delivers what it was designed for: to provide retirees with an income that maintains their working life standard of living."

He added retirees increasingly need to understand that their retirement savings are not so much a nest egg, but a means of achieving the best standard of living possible during their retirement years.

Challenger's head of retirement income research Aaron Minney agreed: "Super has been a major success to prepare Australians for retirement."

However, he noted the reluctance of retirees to increase the drawdown of their super to further improve their lifestyle.

"Many retirees cut back on their lifestyle rather than spending their savings for the purpose it was intended. Hoarding the nest egg means they are missing out on some of what they could enjoy." he said.

The report concluded that retirees and pre-retirees need better access to financial advice and user-friendly tools that account for the complexity of intersections between the retirement income system and people's housing, health, aged care and employment circumstances.

"Further, super funds need to have a strategy for managing the financial risks facing retirees and help them maximise their income in retirement," Minney said.

Read more: SuperChallengerAge PensionAaron MinneyAustralians forJohn McCallumNational Seniors Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA releases annual corporate plan
Padua appoints general manager, sales
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Calls for greater efforts to close gender pay, super gap
Challenger appoints Duncan West as chair
Yarra Capital appoints institutional, intermediary leads
Aussies don't need so much in retirement savings: SCA
BetaShares grows team amid increased demand
MLC Life enhances income product range
You can't have it all: Retirement income strategies

Editor's Choice

Pretium Partners lands down under

CHLOE WALKER
The US-based investment manager is bolstering its business development capabilities in Australia, opening an office and appointing a managing director.

The unintended consequences of the performance test

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the annual Your Future, Your Super performance test is focused on stamping out underperformance, its impact on industry consolidation is likely already shifting, according to KPMG.

Padua appoints general manager, sales

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Padua Solutions has named Michael Lagudi as its new general manager, sales.

Spirit Super consortium withdraws from port acquisition

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Consortium has not proceeded with its Port of Geelong acquisition, withdrawing its request for merger clearance from the ACCC.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.