DASS compensation drags AFCA, lead decision published

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 16 FEB 2024   12:35PM

Compensating Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services (DASS) victims continues to eat up the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) time and resources, so much so that a "lead decision" has been published to expedite the process.

The complaints body said the lead decision aims to assist more than 1900 complainants by having a template that summarises the core issues and principles that can be applied to a batch of similar cases.

Many of the victims relate similar experiences in that they received inappropriate advice for asset allocation that "was too aggressive" for their SMSF investments and that such advice was conflicted.

Further, the document highlights that DASS had "not established that it prioritised the complainant's interests over its own."

"The proportion of related entity investments compared to non-related entity investments was excessive. Further the related entity investments recommended, such as the US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF), carried more risk than the complainant understood or needed. The fees were also excessive when compared to alternative investment products," it read.

AFCA lead ombudsman for investments and advice Shail Singh said: "While work is well underway, it will take time to get through the large number of Dixon complaints, and we thank people for their patience."

"The lead decision is an important milestone, and will aid efficiency, but we are obliged to consider the evidence provided in each case so we can make a decision about the merits of the individual complaint and, if the decision is in favour of the complainant, what any financial resolution should be. These are complex matters that require careful consideration."

DASS comprises AFCA's largest batch of complaints. In response to the deluge, AFCA doubled the size of its investments and advice decision-making team and increased its case management workforce.

"At the same time, we will continue to look for efficiencies so we can move through this unprecedented batch of complaints as quickly as possible," Singh said.

Head of property at Hostplus exits

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:31PM
Richmond Bridge has confirmed the appointment of Spiros Deftereos as chief investment officer.

Platforms ramp up innovation, back-end efficiencies

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Platform providers' ability to innovate and improve administrative efficiencies are enabling financial advisers to digitally self-serve and improve client outcomes, according to SuitabilityHub.

GQG records US$10bn in inflows, eyes Abu Dhabi office

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:35PM
GQG Partners reported US$10 billion of net flows for the full year ending 2023, while announcing plans for an office in Abu Dhabi.

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

