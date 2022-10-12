Cultiv8, Fidante launch agriculture, food tech fund

Cultiv8 Funds Management (Cultiv8) and Fidante have joined forces to launch a fund that identifies and invests in early-stage agricultural and food technology companies.

The Cultiv8 Agriculture and Food Technology Fund aims to focus on capital growth and sustainability and will have a target size of $100 million with gross return target of 20% per annum over a recommended nine-year period.

The portfolio is comprised of 20 to 30 seed to series B investments in Australian and global Agri-Food Technology companies.

Fidante's parent company Challenger is the cornerstone investor in the first raise.

The fund's portfolio will be jointly managed by Jonathon Quigley and Malcolm Nutt, who both have over 20 years of experience in financial markets.

Quigley commented agriculture and food technology is a small but rapidly growing segment of the venture capital universe that is serious about reimagining the global agriculture and food industry.

"We support companies to evolve from ideas to commercialisation. We are looking to invest in management teams that are developing solutions to increase farm productivity, profitability, and connectivity, modernise supply chains and create novel, high-value products that solve real challenges or capitalise on opportunities," he explained.

"We cultivate these management teams and companies by integrating the expertise of researchers, farmers, investors and global corporate partners to digitise agriculture and contribute to a sustainable future."

Quigley and Nutt are also partners in the SparkLabs Cultiv8 accelerator program which, over the past four years, has supported 36 start-up companies.

Successful SparkLabs Cultiv8 investments have included ventures that explore the use of seaweed to significantly reduce livestock methane emissions, the replacement of anti-biotics in livestock production, reducing chemical residues in farming, and high value alternative food products.