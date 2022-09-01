Crescent Wealth names chief operating officer

Crescent Wealth has appointed Rachel Edwards as its chief operating officer and head of marketing and growth.

Edwards has over 20 years of experience in leadership positions spanning the financial services industry in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Previously she held the title of head of engagement at BT Financial Group, as well as director of operations and membership at Financial Services Council and head of marketing, Australia and New Zealand at J.P. Morgan.

She joined Crescent earlier this year in the marketing and growth function, with her additional responsibilities as chief operating officer effective in August. In the role, she will lead and manage the strategic and operational growth remit including customer and digital engagement for Crescent's group of companies. This includes Crescent Wealth, Crescent Finance, Crescent Foundation and Crescent Institute.

"Edwards' experience includes launching Islamic banking, financial and service products in the Middle East and South Asia where she drove financial empowerment strategies throughout the region," the firm said.

Crescent Wealth founder and managing director Talal Yassine explained that the appointment is part of a strategic push by the group to rapidly build scale and increase assets under management to $5 billion over the next five years.

"As a marketing and operations leader and with a background in law, Rachel has an in-depth knowledge of the Australian and global financial services ecosystem," he said.

"Her focus is on putting the customer first in everything we do which will include an innovative approach to customer service and relationship management across the Crescent group of companies."

Yassine added that beyond investing in industries and companies that comply with Islamic investment guidelines, Crescent is passionate about bringing positive change to the Australian community through support for not-for-profit initiatives.

"Rachel will also play a key role in this facet of our business," he concluded.