Economics

CPI poses awkward optics for RBA: Economist

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 31 OCT 2022   12:53PM

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) commentary sometimes infers that Australia's inflation circumstances are different or less challenging than elsewhere in the developed country complex, but GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller believes that any "difference" wasn't evident in the latest consumer price index (CPI) data.

"The big drivers of inflation in the developed world are clearly present in Australia, as well some homegrown ones, and it was an underappreciation of them that lay behind the serious missteps in RBA action and communication through 2021," Miller said.

"Going forward, it will be important to avoid the same 'underappreciation-induced' missteps."

Because of the upside surprise in CPI, Miller foretold an incremental jump in the size of the policy rate adjustment when the RBA next meets tomorrow - either 40 or 50 basis points.

However, he maintained that inflation will be more intractable than the RBA and markets are currently contemplating.

Elsewhere, a Finder survey of Australian economists was near unanimous that the RBA is set to deliver another cash rate increase in November. The majority (90%) forecast another 25-basis point rise, bringing the cash rate to 2.85%.

Though, there is widespread discrepancy amongst economists as to whether this is the right move.

Only 49% of economists agree with the RBA's expected increase of 25 basis points. A further, 21% disagree with any increase and say that the RBA should instead hold the cash rate steady.

Survey participant and University of Sydney associate professor Mark Melatos said: "Like most central banks, the RBA was slow to recognise the inflation threat and its policy settings need to catch-up to the inflation reality."

"Moreover, the RBA's hand is likely to be forced by increasingly aggressive tightening by other central banks. This means the cash rate will likely need to be raised steadily in the near future with a likely pause from mid-2023 as the RBA assesses the impact of its tightening strategy."

UNSW economist Nalini Prasad commented: "Inflation remains well above the RBA's target range."

"The RBA will need to raise interest rates into the future to reduce inflationary pressures and move the real interest rates into positive territory."

Meanwhile, ahead of tomorrow's RBA meeting, T. Rowe Price associate portfolio manager Scott Solomon said he expects a 25-basis point rise.

"The recent hot CPI print does increase the risk of an upside surprise but, in reality, a move to 50 basis points would mean a sharp U-turn in thinking from the RBA," Solomon said.

"Governor Lowe is intent on allowing effects from prior hikes to flow through to main street. He's acutely aware that many mortgages are due to reset over the next couple of months and doesn't want to unnecessarily burden the population."

On the RBA decision, BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said: "Despite this week's higher than expected CPI inflation result, there remains a good case for the RBA to stick with only a 25-basis point interest rate increase on Melbourne Cup day."

"By continuing to raise interest rates, even if by only 25 basis points each month, the RBA is still clearly displaying its anti-inflation resolve - while lessening the risk of over tightening and weakening the economy by more than desired.

"Indeed, returning to a 50-basis point hike next week would really be only out of fear not reality of inflation expectations suddenly picking up."

