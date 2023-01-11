Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Court approves Pendal takeover

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 JAN 2023   12:27PM

The Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the acquisition of Pendal by Perpetual.

The Court made orders today approving the scheme, with it to become legally effective tomorrow following Pendal lodging a copy of the orders with ASIC. As such, Pendal will also request quotation of its shares on the ASX be suspended from close of trading tomorrow.

The final terms of the scheme will see Pendal shareholders receive $1.65 cash per share, less the 3.5 cent dividend paid on December 15. They will also receive one Perpetual share for every seven Pendal shares.

It's expected the scheme will be implemented on January 23.

The court approval follows the receipt of shareholder approval on December 23. More than 99% of Pendal shareholders voted in favour of the acquisition.

On Friday, Pendal will be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index by Dow Jones Indices. It will be replaced by PEXA Group.

Read more: PendalSupreme Court of New South WalesASXDow Jones IndicesPEXA Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual promotes Anthony Aboud
ETF industry poised for growth: BetaShares
GQG reports strong inflows
ASIC takes action against more greenwashing
Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows
What you read in 2022
JPMorgan Asset Management launches sustainable ETFs
Pinnacle's performance fee revenue could plummet
Vanguard cops fine for greenwashing
Colonial First State adds 17 new funds to FirstChoice platform

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.