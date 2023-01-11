Court approves Pendal takeover

The Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the acquisition of Pendal by Perpetual.

The Court made orders today approving the scheme, with it to become legally effective tomorrow following Pendal lodging a copy of the orders with ASIC. As such, Pendal will also request quotation of its shares on the ASX be suspended from close of trading tomorrow.

The final terms of the scheme will see Pendal shareholders receive $1.65 cash per share, less the 3.5 cent dividend paid on December 15. They will also receive one Perpetual share for every seven Pendal shares.

It's expected the scheme will be implemented on January 23.

The court approval follows the receipt of shareholder approval on December 23. More than 99% of Pendal shareholders voted in favour of the acquisition.

On Friday, Pendal will be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 Index by Dow Jones Indices. It will be replaced by PEXA Group.