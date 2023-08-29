Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

Count welcomes Rockhampton practice to network

BY STAFF WRITER  |  TUESDAY, 29 AUG 2023   12:47PM

Rockhampton firm TISLife is the latest practice to join the Count adviser network.

TISLife, started in 2015, is run by managing director Andrew Thackeray and specialises in insurance advice. It officially joined the Count fold earlier this month.

"Our view is that everyone has a need for insurance. You never know what's around the corner, so it's our job to provide the right recommendations based on the client's unique circumstances," Thackeray said.

"We work in a small town and have built strong relationships in the community based on a foundation of expertise and trust. If our clients are happy with their outcomes, they are more likely to recommend us to their family and friends, which helps us to grow in turn."

He said the decision to partner with Count was based primarily on cultural alignment.

TISLife was previously licensed through Millennium3, which Insignia Financial recently confirmed it is in the process of seeking a buyer for.

CountRockhamptonAndrew ThackerayInsignia Financial
