Corporate super plan seeks merger partner

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 2 DEC 2022   12:45PM

A $2.3 billion corporate super fund has commenced the search for a successor fund following an independent review that found it would struggle to satisfy members' best interests in two years' time.

The Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan has informed members it is developing a criterion for potential transition partners and a shortlist of funds for its trustees to consider merging with.

The fund was identified by APRA earlier this year as one of many facing sustainability issues, largely because of its declining membership. According to its most recent annual report, Alcoa - the corporate fund for the global aluminum producer - has just over 5300 members and $2.3 billion in funds under management.

An independent report by KPMG has since found that while there is no immediate cause for concern, within two years it would be difficult for the trustees to reasonably argue it was in members' best financial interests to continue operating the scheme.

The primary reason was that Alcoa lacks scale, meaning the costs to operate are much higher per member. It also cannot invest in certain illiquid assets, like unlisted property, so is unlikely to generate the same returns as larger funds, it said.

Alcoa's trustees said they have a duty to explore alternatives, namely for the fund to be transferred to another, larger super fund, possibly within 12 months. After developing its shortlist, the trustees will commence due diligence and then progress to a full tender process with those funds it views as suitable successors.

"Until the eventual transfer of the plan to the successor fund, the trustees will continue to protect and enhance members' benefits. In other words, the trustees' obligations will be the same (i.e., continuing to run the fund in the best financial interests of the members) until the transfer," Alcoa said.

In determining sustainability of the fund, APRA looked at the number of member accounts, cash flows and rollovers. Alcoa failed on all three, seeing declines across all metrics.

