Conditional release for former Hillross adviser

A former financial adviser has received a conditional release without conviction for a period of two years after pleading guilty to false document charges.

Wael Kourieh, who was an authorised representative of Hillross between 2010 and 2016, pleaded guilty to one count of making false documents and one count of using false documents under the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW).

The magistrate took into account Kourieh's remorse and cooperation with the investigation when handing down her decision in Parramatta Court on August 6.

Kourieh was a director of Nexus Financial Planning which was trading as Hillross Bella Vista, from 8 June 2010 until 14 March 2016.

Nexus has previously purchased a client book for SuperLeader, an AMP corporate superannuation product where employers and employees could become members.

Kourieh was responsible for generating new business and administering the SuperLeader client book.

Following an investigation in 2015, ASIC found that Kourieh made and used false documents by forging 30 member signatures on AMP super investment election forms with the intention of inducing AMP employees to accept them as genuine.

Kourieh's conduct was intended to obtain a financial advantage for himself via commissions from AMP.

The matter came to ASIC's attention via a breach report lodged by AMP.