Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Code of Ethics must be fixed: Phil Anderson

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 28 NOV 2022   12:40PM

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive Phil Anderson said the Code of Ethics for financial advisers was not backed by industry during its 2019 implementation and remains the case now.

The Code of Ethics, developed by the now dissolved Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA), remains a stone in the shoe for many advisers, Anderson said.

Anderson said there is much about the Code that warrants addressing, but pointed out that Standard 3, which states advisers must not "advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty" is most onerous.

"Much of the dissatisfaction with the Code has been directed at the idealistic, but completely impractical requirement in Standard 3," he explained.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"We all know that it's impossible to remove all conflicts of interest."

Anderson likened it to stopping a surgeon from recommending an operation and doing the operation.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We also know in financial advice, that charging on an hourly rate or even a flat fee, does not remove all conflicts," he said.

He highlighted that following the release of the Code of Ethics, FASEA spent a few years guiding industry on how to comply with Standard 3.

"Even if you did have a conflict, before eventually they undertook a public consultation on the conflict of interest standard, but then ultimately declined to do anything to fix it," he said.

"A number of other stakeholders have complained about Standard 6 and the potential limitations on providing limited or scoped advice, which we believe is a genuine concern."

Anderson drew attention to the Code of Ethics' introduction, he explained it hasn't received a lot of attention but fails to reflect reality and needs to be looked at.

"In the first sentence, it talks about financial advisers refocusing from providing commercial services to acting as professionals. I think many advisers would find this offensive, and would have in 2019, when it was issued," he said.

Another sentence that stood out to Anderson is: "While the ethos of "the market" legitimises the pursuit of self-interest through the satisfaction of others' wants, the ethos of "the professions" aims to secure the public good through the subordination of self-interest in favour of serving the interests of others."

"I am not sure if the author of this has seen a medical specialist recently," Anderson said.

"What they charge gives no indication that they have subordinated self-interest. And if you check the ATO statistics from the 2019/2020 year for the highest paid occupations, the top three spots are taken by medical professionals."

He said it's clear that medical and other professionals are well paid, something that "we should expect and should not oppose."

"It is a reality that they should expect a reasonable return on their investment in their qualifications, skills and expertise. This reference to the ethos of the market and professionals subordinating self-interest does not align with reality," he said.

While Anderson appreciates being recognised as a profession "bestows certain privileges and obligations on financial advisers," he highlighted acting in the interests of clients and considering the interests of the community are very much central to that.

"We are faced with exactly that challenge as we consider the proposed changes put forward by the Quality of Advice Review," he said.

"We want to see more Australians benefit from access to affordable financial advice and need to be open to recommendations that will help achieve this."

Anderson stressed it's important that the Code of Ethics is fixed, and industry can "get behind it" while encouraging a strong emphasis on the behavioural outcomes that it demands.

"I am sure we would all like to see the Code of Ethics Version 2 designed and delivered in 2023."

In August the assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones announced the government would review the Code of Ethics next year.

Anderson said he looks forward to the review.

Read more: Code of EthicsPhil AndersonAssociation of Financial AdvisersFASEAFinancial Adviser StandardsQuality of Advice ReviewStephen Jones
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA posts $273,135 operational loss
FPA membership declines, deficit materialises
Advisers must register for FSCP: ASIC
What to expect at FPA Congress 2022
AFA, FPA merger in best interests
Never been more optimistic: Abood
If it ain't broke, don't fix it: Graham
FPA welcomes new board members
Religious carve outs for faith-based super funds are dead
Millions of retirees will benefit from QAR

Editor's Choice

Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Perpetual has revealed the notional appointments for its executive committee, who will lead the combined group following completion of its proposed acquisition of Pendal Group (Pendal).

Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:07PM
ASIC named and shamed more responsible entities in need of improving their oversight of investment managers' marketing practices, raising concerns over five funds totalling about $705 million in assets.

Six local funds in world's top 100: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:05PM
There are six Australian entities in the top 100 asset owners by size, according to Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

AMP appoints new chief financial officer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
AMP has appointed Peter Fredricson as chief financial officer and member of the group executive committee, commencing his tenure on 9 January 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.