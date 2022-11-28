Code of Ethics must be fixed: Phil Anderson

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive Phil Anderson said the Code of Ethics for financial advisers was not backed by industry during its 2019 implementation and remains the case now.

The Code of Ethics, developed by the now dissolved Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA), remains a stone in the shoe for many advisers, Anderson said.

Anderson said there is much about the Code that warrants addressing, but pointed out that Standard 3, which states advisers must not "advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty" is most onerous.

"Much of the dissatisfaction with the Code has been directed at the idealistic, but completely impractical requirement in Standard 3," he explained.

"We all know that it's impossible to remove all conflicts of interest."

Anderson likened it to stopping a surgeon from recommending an operation and doing the operation.

"We also know in financial advice, that charging on an hourly rate or even a flat fee, does not remove all conflicts," he said.

He highlighted that following the release of the Code of Ethics, FASEA spent a few years guiding industry on how to comply with Standard 3.

"Even if you did have a conflict, before eventually they undertook a public consultation on the conflict of interest standard, but then ultimately declined to do anything to fix it," he said.

"A number of other stakeholders have complained about Standard 6 and the potential limitations on providing limited or scoped advice, which we believe is a genuine concern."

Anderson drew attention to the Code of Ethics' introduction, he explained it hasn't received a lot of attention but fails to reflect reality and needs to be looked at.

"In the first sentence, it talks about financial advisers refocusing from providing commercial services to acting as professionals. I think many advisers would find this offensive, and would have in 2019, when it was issued," he said.

Another sentence that stood out to Anderson is: "While the ethos of "the market" legitimises the pursuit of self-interest through the satisfaction of others' wants, the ethos of "the professions" aims to secure the public good through the subordination of self-interest in favour of serving the interests of others."

"I am not sure if the author of this has seen a medical specialist recently," Anderson said.

"What they charge gives no indication that they have subordinated self-interest. And if you check the ATO statistics from the 2019/2020 year for the highest paid occupations, the top three spots are taken by medical professionals."

He said it's clear that medical and other professionals are well paid, something that "we should expect and should not oppose."

"It is a reality that they should expect a reasonable return on their investment in their qualifications, skills and expertise. This reference to the ethos of the market and professionals subordinating self-interest does not align with reality," he said.

While Anderson appreciates being recognised as a profession "bestows certain privileges and obligations on financial advisers," he highlighted acting in the interests of clients and considering the interests of the community are very much central to that.

"We are faced with exactly that challenge as we consider the proposed changes put forward by the Quality of Advice Review," he said.

"We want to see more Australians benefit from access to affordable financial advice and need to be open to recommendations that will help achieve this."

Anderson stressed it's important that the Code of Ethics is fixed, and industry can "get behind it" while encouraging a strong emphasis on the behavioural outcomes that it demands.

"I am sure we would all like to see the Code of Ethics Version 2 designed and delivered in 2023."

In August the assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones announced the government would review the Code of Ethics next year.

Anderson said he looks forward to the review.